FDA Roundup: December 16, 2022

Updates to the guidance include revisions to the risk assessment framework, updated ranking criteria for determining the degree of medical importance of antimicrobial drug classes, and a revised ranking of antimicrobial drug classes as critically important, highly important, or important based on the newly updated ranking criteria (Appendix A). Once FDA finalizes this revised draft GFI, the agency expects to reassess the rankings in Appendix A periodically to align with current science and clinical practices in human medicine.

The FDA will be accepting public comments on the draft guidance until March 20, 2023.