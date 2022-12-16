Soul Survivors of Chicago Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

Soul Survivors of Chicago received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Survivors of Chicago received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Soul Survivors of Chicago, a nonprofit organization, supports underserved communities tragically impacted by suicide. The organization delivers its mission through four critical areas: shoe donations, community education, advocacy, and financial support to individuals affected by loss. "We address the issue of mental health by supporting the underserved communities in need and understanding and addressing those needs in ways that are not often available," stated Rafiah Maxie, Founder of Soul Survivors of Chicago.

Established after the heartbreaking loss of her son, Jamal, to suicide, Maxie explains the organization's sentiment behind shoe donations as moving forward with and honoring the memories of lost loved ones.

The SBB Research Group Foundation grant will assist Soul Survivors of Chicago's urgent need to pay for the cost of cleaning donated shoes, assist with storage fees, and help with marketing materials to promote suicide prevention and mental wellness.

"Soul Survivors of Chicago has such a unique approach to improving the mental health of people in communities that are often overlooked," says Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For more information about Soul Survivors of Chicago, visit https://www.soulsurvivorsofchicago.com/

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established the SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, grants@sbbrg.org

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation