Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,774 in the last 365 days.

Soul Survivors of Chicago Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

Soul Survivors of Chicago received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soul Survivors of Chicago received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Soul Survivors of Chicago, a nonprofit organization, supports underserved communities tragically impacted by suicide. The organization delivers its mission through four critical areas: shoe donations, community education, advocacy, and financial support to individuals affected by loss. "We address the issue of mental health by supporting the underserved communities in need and understanding and addressing those needs in ways that are not often available," stated Rafiah Maxie, Founder of Soul Survivors of Chicago.

Established after the heartbreaking loss of her son, Jamal, to suicide, Maxie explains the organization's sentiment behind shoe donations as moving forward with and honoring the memories of lost loved ones.

The SBB Research Group Foundation grant will assist Soul Survivors of Chicago's urgent need to pay for the cost of cleaning donated shoes, assist with storage fees, and help with marketing materials to promote suicide prevention and mental wellness.

"Soul Survivors of Chicago has such a unique approach to improving the mental health of people in communities that are often overlooked," says Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For more information about Soul Survivors of Chicago, visit https://www.soulsurvivorsofchicago.com/

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established the SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, grants@sbbrg.org

 

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation

You just read:

Soul Survivors of Chicago Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.