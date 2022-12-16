Submit Release
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Good afternoon, everyone.  It’s a great pleasure to have my friend Marcelo Ebrard here at the State Department, and we have a lot of work that we’re doing almost every single day between us, but it’s particularly good to get the chance to catch up in person.  We are preparing for the North American Leaders’ Summit early next year, and so we’re going to be talking about that; our ongoing cooperation and collaboration on migration, on citizen security; but also the work that we’ve been doing between our governments, between our countries to build out and strengthen North American competitiveness.  It’s something that we’ve spent a lot of time working on between us, as well as the many regional challenges that we face.

So Marcelo, great to have you here as always.

FOREIGN SECRETARY EBRARD:  Thank you very much, Antony.  It’s a pleasure to see you again, pleasure to work with you, and as you said that we are going to have a conversation about the next summit; the bilateral agenda, which is very extended.  Antony’s paying attention to every issue that we share – migration, security, high-level economic dialogue, and other initiatives; prosperity for our countries, mainly.  So we are going to have several conversations right now in order to advance on those issues, and we are really happy to be here.  Thank you very much for having us.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Thank you, my friend.  Thanks, everyone.

FOREIGN SECRETARY EBRARD:  Gracias.

