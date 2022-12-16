McKee Administration Gives Preliminary Approval for Amos House to Operate Cranston Street Armory Warming Station

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that Amos House has received approval to operate the Cranston Street Armory Warming Station.

"Amos House has been a strong, dedicated partner and we look forward to working with them on the Cranston Street Armory Warming Station," said Governor Dan McKee. "I thank Eileen Hayes and her team for stepping up in a remarkable way to support this crucial effort to provide emergency shelter for Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness during the winter months."

Over the next several days, Amos House will work in close coordination with the Rhode Island National Guard to ensure an effective and efficient transition of operations at the warming station. The 24/7 warming station is currently open with Amos House on site.

"As the weather gets colder, it is critical to stand up low-barrier spaces that give unhoused individuals a safe and warm place to access supportive services," said Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal. "We thank the many people who worked to operationalize the Cranston Street Armory in a short period of time, and we thank Amos House for their willing leadership in this effort."

"In our collaborative effort to serve all those who are unhoused in Rhode Island, we are thankful to Governor McKee and his staff for identifying this space and expediting this project, said Eileen Hayes, Amos House, CEO. "For the many individuals who are currently without safe housing during the winter months, the Cranston Street Warming Station will provide warmth, safety, and an array of vital services."

Opening the Cranston Street Armory Warming Station is just one of many actions the McKee Administration is taking to comprehensively respond to the shortage of housing, and the corresponding pressure it has created on our shelter system and homelessness support system.

This includes:

- Directing over $6 million to bring the statewide shelter bed capacity to more than 1,000 funded beds.

- Awarded $1.6 million in street outreach initiatives to connect the unsheltered homeless population to services.

- Making $166 million in funding available to support affordable housing efforts across the state.

- Directing $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support low-income households facing housing insecurity. These funds can be used to connect individuals with services like eviction prevention and eviction diversion, mediation between landlords and tenants; case management related to housing stability; housing counseling and fair housing counseling.

