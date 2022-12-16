Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites Management Plan Tabled in Parliament

Plan contributes to preserving our nation's heritage and connecting Canadians to history in Coastal British Columbia.

COLWOOD, BC , Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tells the stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The management plan for Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites outlines the following key strategies:

Conserving a Cultural Landscape – Building on growing relationships, significant infrastructure investments, and ongoing successes to conserve cultural and natural resources.

Building on growing relationships, significant infrastructure investments, and ongoing successes to conserve cultural and natural resources. Working with Partners – Recognising the intersection of layered histories at the sites and opportunities to collaborate with others to share a wide range of stories with diverse audiences.

Recognising the intersection of layered histories at the sites and opportunities to collaborate with others to share a wide range of stories with diverse audiences. Welcoming Visitors – Expanding on recent steps to assess visitor needs, update interpretive materials and introduce new visitor experiences to provide a revitalised visitor offer.

Many stories come together at these sites, revealing their past roles: a spiritual place for First Nations; a military fortification; a beacon for safe navigation; a space for recreation; and a unique system of ecosystems to protect and manage. Looking to the future, Parks Canada will create more opportunities to involve First Nations, partners and stakeholders in conserving, understanding, and presenting stories about these sites.

The management plan for Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites was based on input from Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations communities, other partners and stakeholders, local residents, as well as visitors. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites Management Plan is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/fortroddhill/plan/politique-policy/developpement-development/plan. To learn more about Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/fortroddhill.

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites will continue to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Located in the southwest corner of Canada, west of the City of Victoria, British Columbia , in the traditional territory of the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites conserve and present Canada's military and maritime heritage.

, in the traditional territory of the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites conserve and present military and maritime heritage. Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site commemorates the role of the Victoria - Esquimalt fortifications (1878 - 1956) in the defence of Victoria and the Esquimalt naval base, and by extension the defence of Canada and the British Empire.

- fortifications (1878 - 1956) in the defence of and the naval base, and by extension the defence of and the British Empire. Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site commemorates the site's role as the first permanent lighthouse on Canada's Pacific coast (completed in 1860).

Pacific coast (completed in 1860). Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites receive over 60,000 visitors per year, on average (2018-2022), with annual visitation rapidly recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites receive over 60,000 visitors per year, on average (2018-2022), with annual visitation rapidly recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

SOURCE Parks Canada