Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,852 in the last 365 days.

EQT Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Billtrust

BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") BTRS, a B2B order-to-cash software leader, today announced the completion of its acquisition by the EQT X fund ("EQT Private Equity"), part of EQT, a leading global investment organization. The transaction was announced on September 28, 2022, and received shareholder approval on December 13, 2022.

Under the terms of the transaction, Billtrust shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash. With the completion of the acquisition, Billtrust's common stock has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Billtrust, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Billtrust.

Evercore served as financial advisor to EQT, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to EQT.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 114 billion in assets under management within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. More info: www.eqtgroup.com. Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006128/en/

You just read:

EQT Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Billtrust

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.