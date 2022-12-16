State Board Hears from Social Studies Standards Panel

Friday, December 16, 2022

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in-person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW), and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

As the Office of the State Superintendent for Education (OSSE) releases draft social studies standards for a public comment period, the State Board welcomes an expert panel to weigh in on the draft standards and offer insight into action civics, global competency, D.C. history, and more. The confirmed experts on the panel are:

Voncia Monchais, Managing Director of Programs at Mikva Challenge D.C.

William Jones, Founder and President of AfroFuturism Network

Adam Evans, 12th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Roosevelt High School

A.D. Grover, 7th Grade Ancient World Cultures Teacher, Hardy Middle School

"I am pleased and encouraged by the dedicated work and progress that the State Board and OSSE has put forth to move closer to revising the social studies standards. It is my hope that the public will take time to review the standards and offer feedback within the allotted comment period so that together, we can offer D.C. students updated and developmentally appropriate standards in their education,” President of the State Board, Jessica Sutter says.

The State Board will also consider the following state resolutions:

SR22-11, On Submission of Letter to D.C. Education Research Collaborative

The State Board has been a strong advocate of early reading instruction and has engaged directly with OSSE to ensure uniform standards are in place to prepare teachers for scientifically-based reading instruction. The State Board recognizes the need for research regarding literacy rates across the District and urges the D.C. Education Research Collaborative to focus on early reading instruction, COVID-19 recovery efforts, and learning acceleration.

SR22-16, On Sexual Assault Data

The State Board believes there is a need for transparency and clarity around data on sexual assault cases in schools. This information will increase equity in the education system and promote the safety and well-being of students, while creating supportive educational environments for them. The State Board calls on OSSE to explore methods for sharing sexual assault and harassment data to increase transparency, provide an annual report to D.C. Council on sexual assault cases in schools, and make the report publicly available on their website.

SR22-17, Recommendations on Changes to Education Governance in the District of Columbia

In response to D.C. residents’ outreach and testimony to address their immediate education needs and broader concerns with D.C. 's current education system, the State Board developed 9 recommendations and exploratory topics developed through meaningful community engagement, research, and expert testimony. By adopting the recommendations in SR22-17, the State Board will work with the DC Council and education agencies to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of D.C.’s education system.

SR22-18, To Approve the NASBE Healthy School Facilities Network Team Work Plan

The State Board believes there should be established standards around healthy school facilities in the District and joins the National Association of State Board of Education’s (NASBE) Healthy School Facilities Network (HSFN) to collaborate on this work. The State Board will work to improve equity by defining and setting a standard of what a healthy, safe, and educationally appropriate facility looks like across all public schools.

The State Board will honor outgoing D.C. State Board of Education members Emily Gasoi (Ward 1), Ruth Wattenberg (Ward 3), Zachary Parker (Ward 5), and Jessica Sutter (Ward 6) with ceremonial resolutions.

The State Board will also review its meeting calendar for 2023 and adopt its 2022 Annual Report.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Retreat Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Social Studies Panel

i. Voncia Monchais, Managing Director of Programs at Mikva Challenge D.C.

ii. William Jones, Founder and President of AfroFuturism Network

iii. Adam Evans, 12th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Roosevelt High School

iv. A.D. Grover, 7th Grade Ancient World Cultures Teacher, Hardy Middle School

VII. Public Comment

i. Scott Goldstein

ii. Patricia Sanabria

iii. Matthew Westcott

iv. Kayla Knight

v. Patricia Stamper

vi. Dylan Craig

vii. Collin Radix-Carter (written testimony)

viii. Laura Engel (written testimony)

ix. Janis Williams (written testimony)

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. SR22-11, On Submission Letter to D.C. Education Research Collaborative

ii. SR22-16, On Sexual Assault Data

iii. SR22-17, Recommendations on Changes to Education Governance in the District of Columbia

iv. SR22-18, To Approve the NASBE Healthy School Facilities Network Team Work

v. CR22-34, To Honor State Board of Education Member Emily Gasoi

vi. CR22-35, To Honor State Board of Education Member Ruth Wattenberg

vii. CR22-36, To Honor State Board of Education Member Zachary Parker

viii. CR22-37, To Honor State Board of Education Member Jessica Sutter

ix. 2022 SBOE Annual Report

x. 2023 SBOE Calendar of Meetings

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

