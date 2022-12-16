InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Shopping Cart Accessory (DAL-149)

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to use a public shopping cart," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the BASKET COVER. My design ensures that a clean cart is available without the hassle of spraying or wiping the cart surfaces."

The invention provides a sanitary cover for a shopping cart. In doing so, it helps prevent the transfer of germs and viruses between shoppers. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a portable and reusable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

