Former Lionsgate Executive VP Maitreya Yasuda Joins tap. Leadership
tap., the global digital entertainment marketplace app for industry professionals, today announced the new addition to its executive roster.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tap., the global digital entertainment marketplace app for industry professionals, today announced the new addition to its executive roster, former Lionsgate executive, Maitreya Yasuda. Yasuda has joined tap. in an unspecified advisory role within the company's leadership team. Yasuda will oversee and manage the platform's major studio production strategic efforts, which include onboarding new, existing, and future productions at Marvel DC, HBO, Disney, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, CBS, CNN, Warner Brothers, and more.
"Currently, the tap. Advisory Board is made up of over thirty entertainment veterans who have either been nominated or received an Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe or other film award. Yasuda will work closely with the Advisors as they connect and manage studio-level productions on tap., “said tap. Founder and CEO, Jean-Que Dar. “We're excited to have Yasuda ensure they have everything they need while advancing our mission to connect everyone in entertainment."
Before joining tap., Yasuda, spent six years working as the Executive Vice President of International Business & Legal Affairs at Lionsgate. He most recently served as the Head of Business Affairs for Solstice Studios, the studio known for producing and releasing the Russell Crowe lead thriller Unhinged in 2021.
Yasuda also consults on production, finance and distribution companies such as FilmNation, AGC Studios, Rocket Science, and Anton Capital. More recently, Yasuda executive produced the ground-breaking short film Nuevo Rico, which has since garnered national attention and numerous film festival awards, including the prestigious SXSW Best Animated Short in 2021.
“This new addition to leadership is the successful culmination of our executive team’s outreach process to ensure that the entertainment app is properly represented by those who truly encompass the field,” said Chief Technology Officer, Mark E. Giles. Giles is also a veteran film cinematographer.
“The breadth of both global and national experience, leadership qualities and values are consistent with the next chapter of tap., which gives me great confidence in Yasuda’s strategic leadership,” said Dar.
In addition to film and production, Yasuda knows the tech space, where, back in 2005 where he helped launch the music industry networking app, Musicolio.
“There is no better time to join tap.,” said Yasuda. “I am excited about the foundation of tap. to further scale the company’s ecosystem and drive enhanced value for shareholders. Having extensive background and experience within the film and entertainment industry, I have a deep appreciation for what it takes to scale these efforts and take it to the next level.”
About tap.
tap. is the central professional network for everyone who works in the global media and entertainment (M&E) industry on a mission to help professionals connect, network, book work, and manage their entire entertainment career. For more information, visit www.tap.ec. and follow the company on Instagram @Tap.ec.
