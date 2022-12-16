Notice of Funding Availability - Reducing Indoor Asthma Triggers through Childcare Facility Staff Education

DOEE seeks eligible entities to improve children’s long-term asthma control and to reduce COVID-19 transmission by training childcare facility staff on how to mitigate environmental asthma triggers within their scope. Poor indoor and ambient air quality and substandard housing conditions negatively impact the health of people with asthma. The target population is low-income families in the District in which one or more members have asthma. The amount available for the project is approximately $20,000

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-805” in the subject line for the Asthma Triggers through Childcare Facility RFA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 2/13/2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.