FDA Drug Safety Podcasts

FDA investigating risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients on dialysis receiving osteoporosis medicine Prolia (denosumab) November 22, 2022

FDA warns about possible increased risk of death and serious side effects with cancer drug Copiktra (duvelisib) June 30, 2022

FDA withdrew its approval for the cancer medicine Ukoniq (umbralisib) due to safety concerns June 1, 2022

FDA recommends thyroid monitoring in babies and young children who receive injections of iodine-containing contrast media for medical imaging March 30, 2022

FDA investigating possible increased risk of death with lymphoma medicine Ukoniq (umbralisib) February 3, 2022

FDA warns about dental problems with buprenorphine medicines dissolved in the mouth to treat opioid use disorder and pain January 12, 2022

FDA warns that getting alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the eyes can cause serious injury November 2, 2021

FDA requires warnings about increased risk of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots, and death for JAK inhibitors that treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions September 1, 2021

FDA requests removal of strongest warning against using cholesterol-lowering statins during pregnancy; still advises most pregnant patients should stop taking statins July 20, 2021

FDA warns that vapors from alcohol-based hand sanitizers can have side effects June 16, 2021

Due to risk of serious liver injury, FDA restricts use of obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients with advanced cirrhosis May 26, 2021

Studies show increased risk of heart rhythm problems with seizure and mental health medicine lamotrigine (Lamictal) in patients with heart disease March 31, 2021

FDA warns that abuse and misuse of the OTC nasal decongestant propylhexedrine can lead to serious harm March 25, 2021

Initial safety trial results find increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicine Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib) February 4, 2021

FDA recommends avoiding use of NSAIDs in pregnancy at 20 weeks or later because they can result in low amniotic fluid October 15, 2020

FDA warns about serious problems with high doses of the allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) September 24, 2020

FDA requiring Boxed Warning updated to improve safe use of benzodiazepine drug class September 23, 2020

FDA removes Boxed Warning about risk of leg and foot amputations for the diabetes medicine canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Invokamet XR) August 26, 2020

FDA recommends health care professionals discuss naloxone with all patients when prescribing opioid pain relievers or medicines to treat opioid use disorder July 23, 2020

FDA cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems April 24, 2020

FDA requires Boxed Warning about serious mental health side effects for asthma and allergy drug montelukast (Singulair); advises restricting use for allergic rhinitis March 4, 2020

FDA requests the withdrawal of the weight-loss drug Belviq, Belviq XR (lorcaserin) from the market February 13, 2020

FDA strengthens warning that untreated constipation caused by schizophrenia medicine clozapine (Clozaril) can lead to serious bowel problems January 28, 2020

Safety clinical trial shows possible increased risk of cancer with weight-loss medicine Belviq, Belviq XR (lorcaserin) January 14, 2020

FDA warns about serious breathing problems with seizure and nerve pain medicines gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) and pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR) December 19, 2019

FDA warns about rare but severe lung inflammation with Ibrance, Kisqali, and Verzenio for breast cancer September 13, 2019

FDA warns about rare occurrence of serious liver injury with use of hepatitis C medicines Mavyret, Zepatier, and Vosevi in some patients with advanced liver disease August 28, 2019

FDA review finds no increased risk of prostate cancer with Parkinson's disease medicines containing entacapone (Comtan, Stalevo) August 13, 2019

FDA approves Boxed Warning about increased risk of blood clots and death with higher dose of arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicine tofacitinib (Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR) July 26, 2019

FDA adds Boxed Warning for risk of serious injuries caused by sleepwalking with certain prescription insomnia medicines April 30, 2019

FDA identifies harm reported from sudden discontinuation of opioid pain medicines and requires label changes to guide prescribers on gradual, individualized tapering April 9, 2019

Safety trial finds risk of blood clots in the lungs and death with higher dose of tofacitinib (Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR) in rheumatoid arthritis patients; FDA to investigate February 25, 2019

FDA adds Boxed Warning for increased risk of death with gout medicine Uloric (febuxostat) February 21, 2019

FDA warns that symptoms of a serious condition affecting the blood cells are not being recognized with the leukemia medicine Idhifa (enasidenib) November 29, 2018

FDA warns about rare but serious risks of stroke and blood vessel wall tears with multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) November 29, 2018

FDA warns about severe worsening of multiple sclerosis after stopping the medicine Gilenya (fingolimod) November 20, 2018

FDA warns about rare occurrences of a serious infection of the genital area with SGLT2 inhibitors for diabetes August 29, 2018

FDA warns about increased risk of cancer relapse with long-term use of azithromycin (Zithromax, Zmax) antibiotic after donor stem cell transplant August 3, 2018

FDA reinforces safety information about serious low blood sugar levels and mental health side effects with fluoroquinolone antibiotics; requires label changes July 10, 2018

Risk of serious and potentially fatal blood disorder prompts FDA action on oral over-the-counter benzocaine products used for teething and mouth pain and prescription local anesthetics May 23, 2018

FDA to evaluate potential risk of neural tube birth defects with HIV medicine dolutegravir (Juluca, Tivicay, Triumeq) May 18, 2018

FDA warns of serious immune system reaction with seizure and mental health medicine lamotrigine (Lamictal) April 25, 2018

FDA review finds additional data supports the potential for increased long-term risks with antibiotic clarithromycin (Biaxin) in patients with heart disease February 22, 2018

FDA adds Boxed Warning to highlight correct dosing of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) for patients with a rare chronic liver disease February 1, 2018

FDA limits packaging for anti-diarrhea medicine Loperamide (Imodium) to encourage safe use January 30, 2018

FDA requires labeling changes for prescription opioid cough and cold medicines to limit their use to adults 18 years and older January 11, 2018

FDA review finds no significant increase in risk of serious asthma outcomes with long-acting beta agonists (LABAs) used in combination with inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) December 20, 2017

FDA warns that gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs) are retained in the body; requires new class warnings December 19, 2017

FDA to evaluate increased risk of heart-related death and death from all causes with the gout medicine febuxostat (Uloric) November 15, 2017

FDA warns about serious liver injury with Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) for rare chronic liver disease September 21, 2017

FDA urges caution about withholding opioid addiction medications from patients taking benzodiazepines or CNS depressants: careful medication management can reduce risks September 20, 2017

FDA recommends separating dosing of potassium-lowering drug sodium polystyrene sulfonate (Kayexalate) from all other oral drugs September 6, 2017

FDA identifies no harmful effects to date with brain retention of gadolinium-based contrast agents for MRIs; review to continue May 22, 2017

FDA confirms increased risk of leg and foot amputations with the diabetes medicine canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Invokamet XR) May 16, 2017

FDA approves label changes for use of general anesthetic and sedation drugs in young children April 27, 2017

FDA restricts use of prescription codeine pain and cough medicines and tramadol pain medicines in children; recommends against use in breastfeeding women April 20, 2017

FDA warns about increased risk of serious pancreatitis with irritable bowel drug Viberzi (eluxadoline) in patients without a gallbladder March 15, 2017

FDA warns about rare but serious allergic reactions with the skin antiseptic chlorhexidine gluconate February 2, 2017

FDA revises

FDA review results in new warnings about using general anesthetics and sedation drugs in young children and pregnant women December 14, 2016 Listen

Updated FDA review concludes that use of pioglitazone may be linked to an increased risk of bladder cancer December 12, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about the risk of hepatitis B reactivating in some patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C October 4, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about serious risks and death when combining opioid pain or cough medicines with benzodiazepines; requires its strongest warning August 31, 2016 Listen

FDA updates warnings for oral and injectable fluoroquinolone antibiotics due to disabling side effects July 26, 2016 Listen

FDA strengthens kidney warnings for diabetes medicines canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga, Xigduo XR) June 14, 2016 Listen

Update: FDA evaluating the risk of burns and scars with Zecuity (sumatriptan) migraine patch June 10, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about serious heart problems with high doses of the antidiarrheal medicine loperamide (Imodium), including from abuse and misuse June 7, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about serious bleeding risk with over-the-counter antacid products containing aspirin June 6, 2016 Listen

FDA evaluating the risk of burns and scars with Zecuity (sumatriptan) migraine patch June 2, 2016 Listen

FDA warns that prescribing of Nizoral (ketoconazole) oral tablets for unapproved uses including skin and nail infections continues; linked to patient death May 19, 2016 Listen

Interim clinical trial results find increased risk of leg and foot amputations, mostly affecting the toes, with the diabetes medicine canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet); FDA to investigate May 18, 2016 Listen

FDA advises restricting fluoroquinolone antibiotic use for certain uncomplicated infections; warns about disabling side effects that can occur together May 12, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about rare but serious skin reactions with mental health drug olanzapine (Zyprexa, Zyprexa Zydis, Zyprexa Relprevv, and Symbyax) May 10, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about new impulse-control problems associated with mental health drug aripiprazole (Abilify, Abilify Maintena, Aristada) May 3, 2016 Listen

FDA approves brand name change for antidepressant drug Brintellix (vortioxetine) to avoid confusion with antiplatelet drug Brilinta (ticagrelor) May 2, 2016 Listen

FDA to review study examining use of oral fluconazole (Diflucan) in pregnancy April 26, 2016 Listen

FDA revises warnings regarding use of the diabetes medicine metformin in certain patients with reduced kidney function April 8, 2016 Listen

FDA announced that a safety review has found type 2 diabetes medicines containing saxagliptin and alogliptin may increase the risk of heart failure April 5, 2016 Listen

FDA warns about several safety issues with opioid pain medicines; requires label changes March 29, 2016 Listen

