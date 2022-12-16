FDA Drug Safety Podcasts

|FDA investigating risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients on dialysis receiving osteoporosis medicine Prolia (denosumab)
|November 22, 2022
|FDA warns about possible increased risk of death and serious side effects with cancer drug Copiktra (duvelisib)
|June 30, 2022
|FDA withdrew its approval for the cancer medicine Ukoniq (umbralisib) due to safety concerns
|June 1, 2022
|FDA recommends thyroid monitoring in babies and young children who receive injections of iodine-containing contrast media for medical imaging
|March 30, 2022
|FDA investigating possible increased risk of death with lymphoma medicine Ukoniq (umbralisib)
|February 3, 2022
|FDA warns about dental problems with buprenorphine medicines dissolved in the mouth to treat opioid use disorder and pain
|January 12, 2022
|FDA warns that getting alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the eyes can cause serious injury
|November 2, 2021
|FDA requires warnings about increased risk of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots, and death for JAK inhibitors that treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions
|September 1, 2021
|FDA requests removal of strongest warning against using cholesterol-lowering statins during pregnancy; still advises most pregnant patients should stop taking statins
|July 20, 2021
|FDA warns that vapors from alcohol-based hand sanitizers can have side effects
|June 16, 2021
|Due to risk of serious liver injury, FDA restricts use of obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients with advanced cirrhosis
|May 26, 2021
|Studies show increased risk of heart rhythm problems with seizure and mental health medicine lamotrigine (Lamictal) in patients with heart disease
|March 31, 2021
|FDA warns that abuse and misuse of the OTC nasal decongestant propylhexedrine can lead to serious harm
|March 25, 2021
|Initial safety trial results find increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicine Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib)
|February 4, 2021
|FDA recommends avoiding use of NSAIDs in pregnancy at 20 weeks or later because they can result in low amniotic fluid
|October 15, 2020
|FDA warns about serious problems with high doses of the allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl)
|September 24, 2020
|FDA requiring Boxed Warning updated to improve safe use of benzodiazepine drug class
|September 23, 2020
|FDA removes Boxed Warning about risk of leg and foot amputations for the diabetes medicine canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Invokamet XR)
|August 26, 2020
|FDA recommends health care professionals discuss naloxone with all patients when prescribing opioid pain relievers or medicines to treat opioid use disorder
|July 23, 2020
|FDA cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems
|April 24, 2020
|FDA requires Boxed Warning about serious mental health side effects for asthma and allergy drug montelukast (Singulair); advises restricting use for allergic rhinitis
|March 4, 2020
|FDA requests the withdrawal of the weight-loss drug Belviq, Belviq XR (lorcaserin) from the market
|February 13, 2020
|FDA strengthens warning that untreated constipation caused by schizophrenia medicine clozapine (Clozaril) can lead to serious bowel problems
|January 28, 2020
|Safety clinical trial shows possible increased risk of cancer with weight-loss medicine Belviq, Belviq XR (lorcaserin)
|January 14, 2020
|FDA warns about serious breathing problems with seizure and nerve pain medicines gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) and pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR)
|December 19, 2019
|FDA warns about rare but severe lung inflammation with Ibrance, Kisqali, and Verzenio for breast cancer
|September 13, 2019
|FDA warns about rare occurrence of serious liver injury with use of hepatitis C medicines Mavyret, Zepatier, and Vosevi in some patients with advanced liver disease
|August 28, 2019
|FDA review finds no increased risk of prostate cancer with Parkinson's disease medicines containing entacapone (Comtan, Stalevo)
|August 13, 2019
|FDA approves Boxed Warning about increased risk of blood clots and death with higher dose of arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicine tofacitinib (Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR)
|July 26, 2019
|FDA adds Boxed Warning for risk of serious injuries caused by sleepwalking with certain prescription insomnia medicines
|April 30, 2019
|FDA identifies harm reported from sudden discontinuation of opioid pain medicines and requires label changes to guide prescribers on gradual, individualized tapering
|April 9, 2019
|Safety trial finds risk of blood clots in the lungs and death with higher dose of tofacitinib (Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR) in rheumatoid arthritis patients; FDA to investigate
|February 25, 2019
|FDA adds Boxed Warning for increased risk of death with gout medicine Uloric (febuxostat)
|February 21, 2019
|FDA warns that symptoms of a serious condition affecting the blood cells are not being recognized with the leukemia medicine Idhifa (enasidenib)
|November 29, 2018
|FDA warns about rare but serious risks of stroke and blood vessel wall tears with multiple sclerosis drug Lemtrada (alemtuzumab)
|November 29, 2018
|FDA warns about severe worsening of multiple sclerosis after stopping the medicine Gilenya (fingolimod)
|November 20, 2018
|FDA warns about rare occurrences of a serious infection of the genital area with SGLT2 inhibitors for diabetes
|August 29, 2018
|FDA warns about increased risk of cancer relapse with long-term use of azithromycin (Zithromax, Zmax) antibiotic after donor stem cell transplant
|August 3, 2018
|FDA reinforces safety information about serious low blood sugar levels and mental health side effects with fluoroquinolone antibiotics; requires label changes
|July 10, 2018
|Risk of serious and potentially fatal blood disorder prompts FDA action on oral over-the-counter benzocaine products used for teething and mouth pain and prescription local anesthetics
|May 23, 2018
|FDA to evaluate potential risk of neural tube birth defects with HIV medicine dolutegravir (Juluca, Tivicay, Triumeq)
|May 18, 2018
|FDA warns of serious immune system reaction with seizure and mental health medicine lamotrigine (Lamictal)
|April 25, 2018
|FDA review finds additional data supports the potential for increased long-term risks with antibiotic clarithromycin (Biaxin) in patients with heart disease
|February 22, 2018
|FDA adds Boxed Warning to highlight correct dosing of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) for patients with a rare chronic liver disease
|February 1, 2018
|FDA limits packaging for anti-diarrhea medicine Loperamide (Imodium) to encourage safe use
|January 30, 2018
|FDA requires labeling changes for prescription opioid cough and cold medicines to limit their use to adults 18 years and older
|January 11, 2018
|FDA review finds no significant increase in risk of serious asthma outcomes with long-acting beta agonists (LABAs) used in combination with inhaled corticosteroids (ICS)
|December 20, 2017
|FDA warns that gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs) are retained in the body; requires new class warnings
|December 19, 2017
|FDA to evaluate increased risk of heart-related death and death from all causes with the gout medicine febuxostat (Uloric)
|November 15, 2017
|FDA warns about serious liver injury with Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) for rare chronic liver disease
|September 21, 2017
|FDA urges caution about withholding opioid addiction medications from patients taking benzodiazepines or CNS depressants: careful medication management can reduce risks
|September 20, 2017
|FDA recommends separating dosing of potassium-lowering drug sodium polystyrene sulfonate (Kayexalate) from all other oral drugs
|September 6, 2017
|FDA identifies no harmful effects to date with brain retention of gadolinium-based contrast agents for MRIs; review to continue
|May 22, 2017
|FDA confirms increased risk of leg and foot amputations with the diabetes medicine canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Invokamet XR)
|May 16, 2017
|FDA approves label changes for use of general anesthetic and sedation drugs in young children
|April 27, 2017
|FDA restricts use of prescription codeine pain and cough medicines and tramadol pain medicines in children; recommends against use in breastfeeding women
|April 20, 2017
|FDA warns about increased risk of serious pancreatitis with irritable bowel drug Viberzi (eluxadoline) in patients without a gallbladder
|March 15, 2017
|FDA warns about rare but serious allergic reactions with the skin antiseptic chlorhexidine gluconate
|February 2, 2017
|FDA revises description of mental health side effects of stop-smoking medicines Chantix and Zyban to reflect clinical trial findings
|December 16, 2016
|FDA review results in new warnings about using general anesthetics and sedation drugs in young children and pregnant women
|December 14, 2016
|Updated FDA review concludes that use of pioglitazone may be linked to an increased risk of bladder cancer
|December 12, 2016
|FDA warns about the risk of hepatitis B reactivating in some patients treated with direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C
|October 4, 2016
|FDA warns about serious risks and death when combining opioid pain or cough medicines with benzodiazepines; requires its strongest warning
|August 31, 2016
|FDA updates warnings for oral and injectable fluoroquinolone antibiotics due to disabling side effects
|July 26, 2016
|FDA strengthens kidney warnings for diabetes medicines canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga, Xigduo XR)
|June 14, 2016
|Update: FDA evaluating the risk of burns and scars with Zecuity (sumatriptan) migraine patch
|June 10, 2016
|FDA warns about serious heart problems with high doses of the antidiarrheal medicine loperamide (Imodium), including from abuse and misuse
|June 7, 2016
|FDA warns about serious bleeding risk with over-the-counter antacid products containing aspirin
|June 6, 2016
|FDA evaluating the risk of burns and scars with Zecuity (sumatriptan) migraine patch
|June 2, 2016
|FDA warns that prescribing of Nizoral (ketoconazole) oral tablets for unapproved uses including skin and nail infections continues; linked to patient death
|May 19, 2016
|Interim clinical trial results find increased risk of leg and foot amputations, mostly affecting the toes, with the diabetes medicine canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet); FDA to investigate
|May 18, 2016
|FDA advises restricting fluoroquinolone antibiotic use for certain uncomplicated infections; warns about disabling side effects that can occur together
|May 12, 2016
|FDA warns about rare but serious skin reactions with mental health drug olanzapine (Zyprexa, Zyprexa Zydis, Zyprexa Relprevv, and Symbyax)
|May 10, 2016
|FDA warns about new impulse-control problems associated with mental health drug aripiprazole (Abilify, Abilify Maintena, Aristada)
|May 3, 2016
|FDA approves brand name change for antidepressant drug Brintellix (vortioxetine) to avoid confusion with antiplatelet drug Brilinta (ticagrelor)
|May 2, 2016
|FDA to review study examining use of oral fluconazole (Diflucan) in pregnancy
|April 26, 2016
|FDA revises warnings regarding use of the diabetes medicine metformin in certain patients with reduced kidney function
|April 8, 2016
|FDA announced that a safety review has found type 2 diabetes medicines containing saxagliptin and alogliptin may increase the risk of heart failure
|April 5, 2016
|FDA warns about several safety issues with opioid pain medicines; requires label changes
|March 29, 2016
|FDA cautions about dosing errors when switching between different oral formulations of antifungal Noxafil (posaconazole); label changes approved
|January 4, 2016
