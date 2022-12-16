Submit Release
FM Advocates Renewed France-Morocco Relationship Adapted to Kingdom's Evolution

MOROCCO, December 16 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, advocated, on Friday in Rabat, for a renewed Franco-Moroccan relationship adapted to the evolution the Kingdom has undergone, thanks to the enlightened vision of HM King Mohammed VI.

"There is a need to renew and adapt this bilateral relationship," Bourita stressed during a joint press conference with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna at the end of their talks.

In this context, Bourita underlined that thanks to HM King Mohammed VI's enlightened vision, Morocco has made great strides domestically, in addition to strengthening its international deployment and diversifying its partnerships.

This evolution is an asset for Morocco-France relations, the minister added, recalling the special interest HM the King attaches to the authentic and anchored relationship with France.

He also stressed the importance of this meeting with his French counterpart to prepare the next steps, especially meetings at the highest level of the state.

Bourita also recalled the strength of diversified relations, underlining the common will to develop them.

MAP / 16 December 2022

