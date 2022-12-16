EM Key Solutions Acquires Brandon Green Management Group

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions (EMKS) announces the acquisition of Brandon Green Management Group, LLC. (BGMG), a Silver Spring, MD-based provider of mission support services to the federal government. Under terms of the membership interest purchase agreement, BGMG becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of EM Key Solutions.

"We are excited to welcome BGMG - its employees and clients - to the EM Key Solutions team," said Mike Snyder, EMKS CEO. "The combination of EMKS' health solutions, information technology and consulting capabilities and BGMG's consulting in the defense and healthcare solutions communities will undoubtedly be an accelerator to our strategic growth."

"Bringing together EMKS and BGMG will add additional healthcare consulting and defense missions support to our services, while EMKS will continue to leverage our deep industry relationships, technical know-how and our commitment to service in support of BGMG's client base," said EMKS President, Edwin Rosas. "We are excited to turn the page to this next chapter of continued success."

This marks EM Key Solutions' second acquisition for 2022, further advancing its capabilities and relationships in support of its federal clients.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions, a Florida Corporation, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare systems solutions. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates. Visit EMKS on the web at www.emkeysolutions.com

About Brandon Green Management Group

The Brandon Green Management Group, LLC (BGMG) was founded in 2014 by two former senior government employees with significant experience in the Government (DoD and VA Healthcare), Commercial Business (Fortune 500), and Federal Government Contracting industries. BGMG is proud to be a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that continues to serve by supporting government clients with expertise in program and project management, strategic communications management, and many other services. Visit BGMG on the web at www.bgm-groupgov.com.

Contact Information:

Matt Terl

Chief Growth Officer

matthew.terl@emkeysolutions.com

7037281165



