Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,844 in the last 365 days.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PFAA) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the December 2022 year-end cash distribution of $0.1019 per unit for the ETF units (“ETF Units”) of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund. Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on December 23, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 30, 2022.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $8.8 billion (as at October 31, 2022) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Galloway
Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Tel: (416) 955-4108
Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com
Email: service@pictonmahoney.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.