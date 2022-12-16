Submit Release
The Future of Liberalism

Liberalism has faced renewed criticism in recent years from politicians and intellectuals around the world who span the ideological spectrum. Some of the criticisms of liberalism come from those on the political right, often operating within the natural-law tradition. Other criticisms of liberalism come from those on the political left, often motivated by concerns about inequality and discrimination. As this debate intensifies, practices associated with liberalism—such as free speech, religious freedom, nonviolent political action, and treating all persons with equal respect—have come under strain.

Against this troubling backdrop, on January 18, Governance Studies at Brookings will host Robert P. George and William A. Galston, thinkers with differing intellectual and political orientations, to discuss the prospects for the long-term viability of pluralist liberal societies.

