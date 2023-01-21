KokTailz's Sean Trotter Raising the Bar in the Online Dating Industry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the technological advancements witnessed by humanity in the past two decades alone, it wouldn’t even cross anyone’s mind that there still might be problems that haven’t been fixed or that there is still something out there, that needs to be dealt with. However, there’s not only a multitude of unfixed issues in society, but there are also actually some very easy-to-spot gaps that no one has tried to fill yet, take loneliness for example. Despite being more connected than ever, millions around the world are spending their lives without a partner.

Unlike the problem, the solution is simple. The lack of key features in the apps available in the market is the main issue identified by many. While it is true that there is a wide array of different types of dating applications in the market, so is the fact that they all harbor certain key features while missing the remaining essentials. The gaps in services provided by these apps, force users to move to the other in search of those missing features and because every other app on the market has some fundamentals while missing other critical features, the users keep jumping from one to the other, further complicating the process of finding a partner. Many people have come up with solutions to this sophisticated issue, and one person has come the closest to solving it. In October 2020, entrepreneur and owner of Water Control Plumbing, Sean Trotter came up with KokTailz LLC, an online dating and geosocial networking application that helps people find companionship based on distinct features.

Headquartered in Tinley Park, Chicago, Illinois, and United States, KokTailz LLC uses an advanced system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections worldwide with the help of a real-time, geo-located mobile dating application that displays a feed based on a user’s location. With a profile created through Google, Apple, Facebook, cell phone, or email, users can like, dislike or toast profiles of other users to determine if they have a potential romantic match. It is a one-stop solution digital application for people who are looking to meet new people for dates or casual hookups. Through the app, users can chat, audio or video call with each other, however, it is allowed only if they have matched. It also notifies the users whenever they ‘clink’ with an individual on the street according to their location, also informing them about the number of times they have clinked with anyone. Users can connect with any displayed profile on their timeline.

KokTailz allows users to select their partners based on various filters like body type, age, height, and ethnicity. It also enables users to filter profiles using the sexual orientation of individuals. The different algorithms of the app also assist individuals to find people with similar interests and hobbies. In order to increase the experience of its users, the app also offers several premium features. Cherries (also known as coins) are in-app purchases that enhance the experience of users on KokTailz. Users can purchase cherries or buy subscriptions to have access to premium features. Subscriptions available on the app include “On the Rocks,” “Frozen,” and “Straight Up,” with prices starting at $2.49 to $55.99. With cherries, on the other hand, users are required to purchase different amounts of cherries. However, cherries do not expire like subscriptions and can be used any time. The price of cherries starts from $4.99 for 100 cherries to $19.99 for 500 cherries.

KokTailz app for meeting new people not only provides a unique experience to its users but also makes sure that its platform is safe and respects the privacy of its users with options to turn off location features and report inappropriate individuals or behavior. KokTailz stands out from the crowd when it comes to other similar apps on the market due to the creative thinking and efforts of Sean Trotter, Katherine Trotter, and Haider Abbas Naqvi, the key people behind this venture.

Even the best dating apps have always been a hit-or-miss kind of thing, however, apps like KokTailz can be a great way to meet your significant other or simply make a new friend.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

KokTailz a free dating app, represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal. KokTailz represents amazing different types of people. KokTailz is about diversity, culture, and different personalities. available on Apple store available on Google play.

KokTailz top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.