Carla Beck's Christmas Message

Hi, I'm Carla Beck, and I have to tell you, I love this time of year.

The season's themes of love, peace and goodwill towards others are universal.

More than that, they're the values that I learned growing up on the farm. Values we still see right across our beautiful province.

We look out for our neighbours, reach out and care for the most vulnerable and comfort those who may be sick or struggling.

Acts of kindness like these happen every day in Saskatchewan.

The holiday season is a reminder to all of us to keep these values front and centre, to share a little more generously, and to spread cheer a little more wisely.

For me, Christmas also means that everyone in my family carves out some time to spend together.

We still go down to my parent's place, and every year, we get out for a hike after the turkey meal and get in a family skate at the Lang rink.

Now between ball games, dance recitals, hockey and, of course, school and work, real quality time with the full extended family happens less often these days, and it's even more precious. Because I know, not everyone is so lucky.

The last couple years have been tough on all of us in many ways, and some of us have been hit harder than others.

For some, that may mean not being able to afford all the trimmings this year, or the uncertainty of a lost job, or maybe worrying about how you'll pay the bills next month.

Maybe there is the fear of illness in the family, or the real sadness of missing a loved one who is no longer there around the holiday table.

If you're going through a tough time like this, if the joy of the season isn't present in your home, I hope that the spirit of hope is, and that the love and generosity of your neighbours finds you, and please, don't be afraid to ask for it.

Because ultimately, hope, generosity, and love is what we're all celebrating this season, and it's what we should strive for... every day.

So, no matter where you live, who is at your table, and regardless of your customs. Wherever you may be gathering and worshipping. Whether your traditions run deep in this prairie soil or you're planning your very first Saskatchewan holiday, on behalf of myself, my family, and the Saskatchewan New Democrats Merry Christmas, and best wishes in 2023.

