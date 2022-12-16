Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bulgarian President Radev

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two discussed the latest developments in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, and the Secretary welcomed the Bulgarian parliament’s decision to provide military assistance to Ukraine in support of Ukraine’s self-defense. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of energy diversification and rule of law reforms in Bulgaria to promote prosperity for the Bulgarian people and solidarity within the EU.