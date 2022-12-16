Appointment of James P. Rubin as Special Envoy and Coordinator of the Global Engagement Center

Today, we welcome James P. Rubin as Special Envoy and Coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC). Jamie will lead and coordinate the U.S. Government’s work to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and foreign non-state propaganda and disinformation that threatens the security of the United States, our allies, and partners.

Jamie has more than 35 years of experience in foreign policy, including at the State Department, having served as a diplomat, spokesperson, policy advisor, professor, and broadcaster. He is uniquely qualified to direct GEC’s critical work on countering foreign disinformation and propaganda from foreign actors including, Russia, the People’s Republic of China, Iran, and foreign violent extremist organizations like ISIS and al-Qa’ida. He also will help build societal resilience to disinformation and propaganda overseas.

I warmly welcome Jamie back to the Department, and look forward to working with him again in this important role.