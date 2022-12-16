Audit Recommends Improvements to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind’s Administration of Vendor Services  

Boston — In an audit released today, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump found that Massachusetts Commission for the Blind (MCB) was missing documentation from 4 of the 28 vendors files reviewed that were necessary to document that the vendor in question was eligible to participate in MCB’s Vending Facility Program (VFP). In addition, based on data collected from the audit period, MCB did not perform 51 (73%) of the required 70 biannual performance evaluations of its vendor’s facilities, did not send a letter of warning to the three vendors who had not passed their performance evaluation and also did not re-inspect these three facilities. This performance audit reviewed the period of January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.

The audit recommends MCB improve their policies and procedures and monitoring controls to ensure staff adheres to them moving forward. Additionally, MCB should complete vendor facility performance evaluations, send letters, and conduct reinspections.

“Although conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may have limited MCB’s ability to conduct required inspections at some facilities, improvement to measures would assist in ensuring vendor facilities are being maintained in accordance with health and safety quality standards. It is reassuring to learn that MCB agrees with our recommendations and are taking action to update policies and procedures,” said Auditor Bump.

Through its Vending Facilities Program (VFP), MCB recruits, trains, licenses, and places people who are legally blind to work at vending facilities on federal, state, and certain other properties. Vending facilities include newsstands, snack bars / coffee shops, and cafeterias. MCB is required under state regulations to conduct biannual performance evaluations of vendors participating in VFP. These performance evaluations serve as a mechanism for MCB to assess each vendor’s compliance with certain health, safety and other standards.

###