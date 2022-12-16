Submit Release
Shareholder Alert: Lowey Dannenberg Reminds Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, reminds investors of the pending lead plaintiff deadline for the securities class action lawsuit against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird”) (f/k/a Switchback II Corporation) (NYSE: BRDS).

If you suffered a loss in Bird’s securities during the Class Period, May 14, 2021 to November 14, 2022, and wish to participate or learn more, please CLICK HERE, or contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 17, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: investigations@lowey.com


