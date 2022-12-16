Week-long ICAC Blitz Nets19 Arrests; 6 Victims Saved

December 16, 2022

Today, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced a concentrated, week-long, statewide ‘blitz’ by Utah’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force (ICAC) resulting in 19 arrests and rescue and/or identification of six Utah victims of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material.

In this past week, ICAC served 18 residential search warrants and investigated 19 separate cases. Evidence seized in the blitz includes more than 130 digital storage devices and agents conducted on-scene forensic previews of over 53 Terabytes of data during the operation.

The statewide blitz comes after a concentrated, cooperative effort from dedicated agents from the statewide ICAC Task Force. Search warrants were served in the following Utah cities: Provo, Orem, Holladay, Sandy, Smithfield, Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Roosevelt, Brigham City, Ogden, Grantsville, West Valley, Murray and Lehi.

“We literally save kids and then we see the fruits of our labor,” said Supervisory Special Agent Sete Aulai. “You have the feds here, the local PD, the counties, the state, we’re all here for this one common cause.”

Attorney General Reyes would like to thank the 35 participating agencies, 15 different case agents and more than 100 agents and officers assisting with serving search warrants from the early morning hours until late evening hours throughout the week.

Those agencies include: The Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SECURE, SIU, CDIU, SITLA), Homeland Security Investigation, United States Secret Service, AP&P – North Region, AP&P – Region 3, AP&P – Region 4, Logan City PD, Brigham City PD, Weber County SO, Weber State University PD, Ogden City PD, Roy City PD, Syracuse City PD, Clearfield City PD, Kaysville City PD, Woods Cross City PD, Draper City PD, Sandy City PD, Utah County SO, South Jordan City PD, West Jordan City PD, West Valley City PD, Bluffdale City PD, Saratoga Springs City PD, Lehi City PD, Salem City PD, Utah County SO, Orem City PD, Provo City PD, Park City PD, Price City PD, IWRCFL, Duchesne County SO, Roosevelt City PD, Grantsville City PD.