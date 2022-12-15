Annual program gives students in Grade 1 a free book

CANADA, December 15 - This week, Grade 1 students across the province will receive their own copy of the book, Fast Friends, written by Heather M. O’Connor, illustrated by Claudia Dávila and published by Scholastic Canada.

TD Grade One Book Giveaway Program is an annual initiative, supported by the Public Library Service and the Canadian Children’s Book Centre. The program encourages literacy for young children and brings great Canadian books to Canadian children, to promote a love of reading and a passion for books.

“The Public Library Service works to make reading fun for the whole family, and this annual giveaway provides a great opportunity for kids and parents to read together. Fast Friends is a book about inclusion, building friendships and understanding difference. I hope that students take this book home and share the joy of reading with their families.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Additional resources, including colouring pages, word searches, and a letter from the author are available online at The Canadian Children's Book Centre.

“The TD Grade One Book Giveaway Program is another great example of the Public Library Service supporting Island families,” added Minister Jameson.

