Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,845 in the last 365 days.

Annual program gives students in Grade 1 a free book

CANADA, December 15 - This week, Grade 1 students across the province will receive their own copy of the book, Fast Friends, written by Heather M. O’Connor, illustrated by Claudia Dávila and published by Scholastic Canada.

TD Grade One Book Giveaway Program is an annual initiative, supported by the Public Library Service and the Canadian Children’s Book Centre. The program encourages literacy for young children and brings great Canadian books to Canadian children, to promote a love of reading and a passion for books.

“The Public Library Service works to make reading fun for the whole family, and this annual giveaway provides a great opportunity for kids and parents to read together. Fast Friends is a book about inclusion, building friendships and understanding difference. I hope that students take this book home and share the joy of reading with their families.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Additional resources, including colouring pages, word searches, and a letter from the author are available online at The Canadian Children's Book Centre.

“The TD Grade One Book Giveaway Program is another great example of the Public Library Service supporting Island families,” added Minister Jameson. 

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Senior Communications
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning 
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Annual program gives students in Grade 1 a free book

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.