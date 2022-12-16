Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,737 in the last 365 days.

Rhino Web Studios Announces Newest Franchise Location In Baton Rouge, LA

Rhino Web Studios

Baton Rouge location becomes the third franchise location for the fastest growing web development company in the USA.

There is no greater compliment nor testament to our opportunity than someone who has been a client of ours for 7 years to decide to become a permanent member of our team as a franchisee”
— Brett Thomas
SLIDELL, LA, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhino Web Studios is pleased to welcome new franchise owners, Carlene and Charles Melton to the Rhino Web Studios family. Carlene and Charles will be heading up the Baton Rouge, Louisiana market which will cover approximately a 50 square mile radius around Baton Rouge.

Since 2001, Rhino Web Studios has been a leader in website development and digital marketing in Southeast Louisiana, and has now expanded its operation throughout the United States.

The Melton's first connected with Rhino Web Studios 7 years ago as a web development and hosting client, fell in love with the service and decided to jump aboard as a franchisee. The new deal brings the total locations to 10 for Rhino Web Studios.

"I am flattered that a long time client of ours was so pleased with our service and product, that they decided to join forces with us and run the Baton Rouge Market", Says Brett Thomas, the president and CEO of the company.

Brett continues, "There is no greater compliment nor testament to our opportunity than someone who has been a client of ours for 7 years to decide to become a permanent member of our team as a franchisee".

The company, which specializes in web design, SEO, web hosting, and other digital services, first kicked off its franchise opportunity in July and already has two other franchisees added to the network. The first franchise was signed in August.

Entrepreneurs seeking an opportunity in the web and marketing space will find it with Rhino Web Studios. Training and ongoing support are included with every franchise agreement. Go to www.rhinowebfranchise.com to learn more.

ABOUT Rhino Web Studios

Rhino Web Studios offers a dynamic suite of digital services that includes web hosting and SEO, website development, video production, and more. To learn more about Rhino Web Studios, visit their website at www.rhinopm.com. For more details on the brand’s website development and SEO franchise opportunity, visit www.rhinowebfranchise.com.

Brett Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here

You just read:

Rhino Web Studios Announces Newest Franchise Location In Baton Rouge, LA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.