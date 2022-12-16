Rhino Web Studios Announces Newest Franchise Location In Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge location becomes the third franchise location for the fastest growing web development company in the USA.
There is no greater compliment nor testament to our opportunity than someone who has been a client of ours for 7 years to decide to become a permanent member of our team as a franchisee”SLIDELL, LA, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhino Web Studios is pleased to welcome new franchise owners, Carlene and Charles Melton to the Rhino Web Studios family. Carlene and Charles will be heading up the Baton Rouge, Louisiana market which will cover approximately a 50 square mile radius around Baton Rouge.
— Brett Thomas
Since 2001, Rhino Web Studios has been a leader in website development and digital marketing in Southeast Louisiana, and has now expanded its operation throughout the United States.
The Melton's first connected with Rhino Web Studios 7 years ago as a web development and hosting client, fell in love with the service and decided to jump aboard as a franchisee. The new deal brings the total locations to 10 for Rhino Web Studios.
"I am flattered that a long time client of ours was so pleased with our service and product, that they decided to join forces with us and run the Baton Rouge Market", Says Brett Thomas, the president and CEO of the company.
Brett continues, "There is no greater compliment nor testament to our opportunity than someone who has been a client of ours for 7 years to decide to become a permanent member of our team as a franchisee".
The company, which specializes in web design, SEO, web hosting, and other digital services, first kicked off its franchise opportunity in July and already has two other franchisees added to the network. The first franchise was signed in August.
Entrepreneurs seeking an opportunity in the web and marketing space will find it with Rhino Web Studios. Training and ongoing support are included with every franchise agreement. Go to www.rhinowebfranchise.com to learn more.
ABOUT Rhino Web Studios
Rhino Web Studios offers a dynamic suite of digital services that includes web hosting and SEO, website development, video production, and more. To learn more about Rhino Web Studios, visit their website at www.rhinopm.com. For more details on the brand’s website development and SEO franchise opportunity, visit www.rhinowebfranchise.com.
