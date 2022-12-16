Submit Release
Application deadline extended for Second Judicial District Attorney

SANTA FE – The Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced that the deadline for applications to fill the upcoming vacancy for the Second Judicial District Attorney has been extended.

Applications will be received through December 23, 2022. Minimum qualifications include a Juris Doctorate degree from an accredited school of law and seven years of experience in the practice of law. Candidates shall have been a resident of New Mexico for three years prior to their election and shall be a resident of the district.

The application form may be downloaded from the Office of the Governor website here. Applications may be sent via e-mail to donicia.herrera@state.nm.us.

