Leafy8 Featured On WJRR, High Times & Leafly

Leafy8 Featured on High Times, Leafly & WJRR - December 16, 2022

CASSELBERRY, FL, SEMINOLE, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leafy8’s name has been spreading across the internet, with major players Leafly and High Times featuring Leafy8 branding across their platforms. Leafy8 has been in the CBD industry for over a year and half, experiencing rapid growth in their retail, wholesale, and social platforms. Their latest campaign has seen significant recognition.

Leafy8 was founded on the principles of purity, potency, and safety. The partners wanted to ensure what they were distributing was free from potentially hazardous impurities. They are advocates of the plant, and it shows from the pride they take in their formulations and customer service.

What is WJRR?

WJRR (101.1 FM) is a commercial radio station licensed to Cocoa Beach, Florida, serving Greater Orlando. Owned by iHeartMedia, WJRR airs an active rock radio format. It is the Orlando affiliate for the syndicated rock series Skratch 'N Sniff. WJRR studios and offices are located on Maitland Center Parkway in the Orlando suburb of Maitland. The station transmitter is off Fort Christmas Road in Christmas, Florida.

In addition to a standard analog transmission, WJRR broadcasts three HD Radio subchannels: The first carries the main station programming. The HD2 subchannel airs the sports radio format of sister station WYGM and the HD3 subchannel broadcasts an alternative rock format. WJRR streams online via iHeartRadio.

What is High Times?

High Times is an American monthly magazine and cannabis brand with offices in Los Angeles and New York City. Founded in 1974 by Tom Forçade, the magazine advocates the legalization of cannabis as well as other counterculture ideas. Today, it is one of the industry’s leading cannabis publications and commands a global following.

From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into a global cannabis brand operating in diversified business segments with multiple revenue streams, including hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, providing original content through outlets such as digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise and international licensing deals

What is Leafly?

Leafly is a website focused on cannabis use and education. The company says it has more than 120 million annual visitors and over 10 million monthly active users. Leafly provides a wide range of information on cannabis, including 1.5 million consumer product reviews, more than 9,000 cannabis articles and resources, and over 5,000 verified strains in its database. Leafly additionally provides 4,500+ retailers and 8,000+ cannabis brands with e-commerce tools such as digital storefronts, embedded menus, point-of-sale integrations, targeted advertising, and more. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and from 2012 to 2019 was owned by Privateer Holdings, a private equity firm focused on the emerging legal cannabis industry. Leafly is now a wholly independent company with 160 employees.

