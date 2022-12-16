Submit Release
Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with UN Controller Ramanathan

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Yesterday, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met with the United Nations Controller, Assistant Secretary-General for Program Planning, Finance, and Budget Chandramouli Ramanathan.  Deputy Secretary McKeon discussed the longstanding U.S. commitment to the UN, including as the largest donor to the UN.  He underscored the Biden Administration’s support for the UN as indispensable to global efforts to address challenges, such as food insecurity, humanitarian issues, and the spread of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.

