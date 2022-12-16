Salsa Kings Opens a New Latin Dance Studio in Cooper City, FL

The new Cooper City, FL Salsa Kings dance studio is proof that Salsa dancing is fun as well as a good workout.

COOPER CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a natural fit! And there are many reasons why Salsa Kings has opened a new Latin dance studio in Cooper City, Florida.

The popularity of Latin dancing, and Latin dance lessons, are proof. Latin dance is hot!

Particularly Salsa. It is so popular and in-demand, not only for the enjoyment and fun, but Salsa helps improve a person’s self-esteem or confidence, because movement, especially Salsa moves, improves interacting with a partner.

Just as important, Salsa is also a terrific and fun workout. It exercises the dancer’s cardiovascular, torso and legs, and it is also a great way to lose weight.

While the popular Salsa Kings membership includes dance classes at both Miami and Broward (Cooper City) locations, for now, the new Salsa Kings Latin dance studio in Cooper City, FL---an easy 40 minutes north of Miami--- only offers Salsa dance lessons.

“When it comes to Latin dance, it’s all in the details,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “Private dance lessons in Cooper City are a wonderful way to not only learn some exciting, new moves but to have some fun sparking-up romance or rekindling a relationship.”

The feedback shows that Salsa lessons usually improve social life, mostly because Salsa dancing really can’t be done solo. People get together, enjoying the Salsa rhythms, the Salsa dance moves and the Salsa good times.

Salsa Kings is in its 25th year of popular dance lessons, and all Salsa Kings instructors are friendly and skilled professionals, certified by the World Salsa Federation, and World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions.

The Cooper City instructors, Lester and Alexus, are expert and personable.

“Dance lessons in Cooper City are effective and special ways to learn, personalized to a person’s choice of time,” Fernandez pointed out. “And private dance lessons in Cooper City are particularly good for people who may be shy, prefer to learn alone, or have a certain special occasion or deadline for learning to dance.”

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/blog and https://salsakings.com/private

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Location:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Location:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States