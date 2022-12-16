Former, incumbent officials disciplined for wrongdoings

VIETNAM, December 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on December 16 to consider disciplinary measures against a number of former and incumbent senior officials of Đồng Nai and Thanh Hóa provinces for their wrongdoings.

The meeting concluded that Trần Đình Thành, former member of the Party Central Committee, former secretary of the provincial Party Committee and former chairman of the provincial People’s Council of Đồng Nai; Đinh Quốc Thái, former deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former secretary of the provincial Party Civil Affairs Committee and former chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Đồng Nai; Bồ Ngọc Thu, former member of the provincial Party Committee of Đồng Nai, former secretary of the Party Committee and former director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Đồng Nai; and Phan Huy Anh Vũ, member of the provincial Party Committee of Đồng Nai, secretary of the Party Committee and director of the Department of Health of Đồng Nai showed degradation in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, received bribery, violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing duties, causing serious consequences and great losses to the State’s asset.

Nguyễn Văn Trịnh, assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam; Phạm Thị Hằng, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former director of the Department of Education and Training of Thanh Hóa; Đinh Cẩm Vân, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former director of the Department of Finance of Thanh Hóa; and Nguyễn Bá Hùng, member of the provincial Party Committee and former deputy director of the Department of Finance of Thanh Hóa have also committed similar wrongdoings.

Based on the seriousness of the violations and the Party’s regulations on discipline, the Politburo decided to ask the Party Central Committee to consider disciplinary measures against Trần Đình Thành.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat decided to expel the following from the Party: Đinh Quốc Thái, Bồ Ngọc Thu, Phan Huy Anh Vũ, Phạm Thị Hằng, Đinh Cẩm Vân, Nguyễn Bá Hùng, Nguyễn Văn Trịnh. — VNS