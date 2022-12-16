Secretary Blinken Launches the Office of China Coordination

Today Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken presided over the launch of the new Office of China Coordination, informally known as China House.

China House will ensure the U.S. government is able to responsibly manage our competition with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system. Our goal in creating China House is to help deliver on elements of the Administration’s approach to the PRC.

China House is a key component of the Secretary’s modernization agenda, which is focused on equipping the Department to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the decade ahead. The Secretary and Department leadership are committed to ensuring we have the talent, tools, and resources to successfully execute U.S. policy and strategy towards the PRC as the most complex and consequential geopolitical challenge we face.

As the Secretary noted in his remarks this morning, China House brings together a group of China experts from throughout the Department and beyond it to work shoulder to shoulder with colleagues from every regional bureau and experts in international security, economics, technology, multilateral diplomacy, and strategic communications. It will serve the entire Department.

Improved coordination means nimbler and more consistent policy from the State Department. It means we are better positioned to work with our allies and partners and to engage even more deeply with every country with which the Department works.

For inquiries on this new office, please contact: EAP-Press@state.gov