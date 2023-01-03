Actual SEO Media, Inc. Talks About The Day Google Broke and What Has Come of it Now

Google is not perfect. So when it does break down, their new dashboard tool will help keep users informed about it. With these tools, businesses will have better success when problems occur. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. explains what happened on that fateful day Google broke and its solution.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google is the largest and most used search engine on the Internet to date. So when it goes down, things get a little hairy, especially for businesses. Google has a lot riding on its shoulders to keep things running smoothly. While nothing ever runs smoothly 100% of the time, when they do go awry, people are going to want answers. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has the latest on Google's newest tool to help users and brands stay up-to-date.

The Google Debacle of August 2022

On August 8th, 2022, Google experienced quite a service interruption. It impacted many businesses worldwide that need online traffic to run their business. The error that occurred was a 500 error which means there is an issue with the server. However, on this particular day, it had to do with Google's server. Apparently, it had to do with a software update that Google had done. The update interfered with the indexing system, thus, causing a mess in the search results as well as email access. Results that should have popped up did not, and other pages that were either old or poor in quality were showing up instead.

The outage only seemed to last for about ten minutes, but it caused a widespread issue for many business owners. Many companies saw a rapid drop in traffic. Social media sites were flooded with messages asking if Google was broken.

Since then, Google has apologized for the service interruption and any inconveniences that people suffered because of it. Google also got to work on a solution. While Google can't avoid every issue, they did create a live dashboard to let people know the current status of Google's servers.

Google Search Status Dashboard

Google created a new tool for users and website owners to track Google's indexing, crawling, and search status. It is called the Google Search Status Dashboard. It is a live feed and can be accessed by anyone. The dashboard will show the last seven days of other servers' status and report any issues that may have occurred.

When an issue does arise, Google will confirm with their Site Reliability Engineers that there is a widespread issue and then send out the update on this dashboard within the hour. A widespread issue is considered to be an issue that affects a large number of users and websites.

This new dashboard gives people some answers to their questions without needing to flood Google's social sites and adapt as necessary. That is not all Google plans to do; they will also provide consistent updates of the next twelve hours of ongoing issues along with possible solutions for people to try to help reduce further issues.

Staying Informed About Future Issues

The Google Search Status Dashboard is a valuable tool for business owners to add to the SEO toolbox. Outages are not always avoidable, and history has proven that even just a few minutes of a server outage can cause people to lose money. It puts the phrase "time is money" in a new light. Because the world is so heavily reliant on the Internet, people need to do everything they can to make sure they are in the know. The more people are prepared for issues, the better they can adapt and overcome them.

People are always facing search engine issues, but it is not always on Google's end. Now, with the Google Search Status Dashboard, people can stay more informed about any issues they come across and find a solution faster.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in content writing and website design. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

Houston PPC Advertising For Local & National Companies From Leading SEO Company