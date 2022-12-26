The Advocate Urges a Veteran or Person with Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer in New York or Nationwide to Call The Gori Law Firm if Before 1982 They Had Substantial Exposure To Asbestos-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

If the person with recently diagnosed lung cancer we have just described sounds like you, or your loved one--please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106-get compensated.” — New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Advocate, "We are part of a national initiative focused on educating people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the army, navy, air force, marines, coast guard or at work before 1982-who now have lung cancer-and we want people like this to get compensated. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. To make certain the best possible compensation results happen for a person like this we have endorsed The Gori Law Firm. If the person we have just described sounds like you, or your loved one--please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.

"Most people who had routine-regular exposure to asbestos at work before 1982-and who then decades later develop lung cancer never get compensated because they are unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-not just people who develop mesothelioma. The reason we have endorsed The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran or person who had heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-and who now has lung cancer is- every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation. For more information-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

In addition to assisting Navy Veterans or a Veteran of the army, air force, marines, or coast guard with compensation if they have been diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-The Gori Law Firm will also assist their clients like this with qualifying for possible VA benefits. This free service might create additional compensation for existing clients who served in the US Armed Forces. For more information a Veteran with mesothelioma, lung cancer and or their family members are welcome to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere in New York. https://NewYork.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at Fort Drum, workers at one of New York's 40+ power plants, maritime workers, shipyard workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, manufacturing, or industrial workers in upstate New York, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, welders, insulators, roofers, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.