Oregon Ballot Measure 114: Everything You Need To Know In One Place, Without Partisan Spin, And In Chronological Order
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon’s new Ballot Measure 114 has been in the news the last two months. Measure 114 passed with a narrow margin and is now subject to challenges as to its scope and constitutionality.
Unfortunately, there has been much misinformation as to what Ballot Measure 114 will restrict, what it will require, how it will be implemented, and whether or not it will withstand legal challenges. Much of the coverage of the ballot measure and it’s meaning through state and federal courts has been presented in a partisan manner, rather than objective facts.
Oregon Trial Attorney Michael Romano in conjunction with Oregon.Legal has put together a detailed timeline of the developments concerning Ballot Measure 114 and has shared it here. From this timeline, readers can see a chronological account of the measure, and also read the pleadings, declarations, and orders themselves—without being unfairly influenced by spin.
Michael Romano
