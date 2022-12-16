Submit Release
ESI Alaska Releases Year in Review Blog Highlighting Customer and Employee Appreciation

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Alaska just released a new blog centered on being thankful for both their faithful customers and their employees who make ESI the special place it truly is.

During the winter months, Alaskans come together because, in a land of extremes, it’s often the people standing next to you and your neighbors who can help the most. And ESI Alaska embodies this neighborly element in the work they do on a daily basis.

Whether top dog salesperson Chad Marcy is busy helping a new customer figure out exactly what they need to solve a problem, or Milo Hajdukovich is busy going the extra mile and bringing equipment out to a remote residence, the core values and company philosophy are evident in each team member. And ESI seeks to recognize the value of each person on the team as well as all loyal customers who come into the shop each day.

When it comes to ESI Alaska’s faithful customer base, Parts Sales Member Angie Lucksted offers this, “Pretty much all customers that come in are pretty great people to deal with,” she explains. And this echoes the overall sentiment at ESI – that the customers are what makes ESI possible, and that they are ESI’s extended family.

ESI Alaska Vice President Nick Ferree is proud of how loyal both his customers and his employees are. “It’s a rare thing when everyone can work together and solve a unique problem. But the guys in the shop are the best at what they do, and that’s why our customers know that ESI is here for them, whenever they need us,” he says.

No matter the location, whether in Fairbanks or Anchorage, ESI Alaska affirms that its customers are what drives each employee at ESI to come to work each day. In fact, as Milo explains, “What I really like about sales is helping people out who can’t find a solution to their problem, and being able to take care of things for them and keep them from having to do back-breaking work,” he says.

ESI Alaska provides tough equipment for hard-working contractors and homeowners to rely on in Alaska. Bring your equipment in today to the ESI Alaska service department so we can help get your machinery ready for the long winter. And for more information about services, or to schedule an appointment with the shop, you can contact ESI Alaska via the company website.

