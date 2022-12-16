Submit Release
United States and Mongolia Convene Second Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership Bilateral Dialogue

United States and Mongolian government officials and civil society representatives held a dialogue today to discuss past accomplishments and future plans under the U.S.-Mongolia Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership, signed in April 2020.

The dialogue centered on the progress made during the CPC Partnership’s first two years.  This Partnership strengthens the efforts of the Mongolian government, NGOs, and civil society organizations to prevent all forms of child trafficking in Mongolia; provide comprehensive, trauma-informed, and survivor-centered care for child survivors of these crimes; and effectively prosecute and convict traffickers.  Under the CPC’s first two years, an inter-agency working-level Multi-disciplinary Task Force (MDTF) was created to coordinate Mongolia’s anti-trafficking and child protection policies, 19 trainers were trained to broaden TIP investigations, and three child-friendly spaces were created at local police stations to specialize in trauma-informed investigations.

Participants included U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia Richard Buangan, Senior Coordinator for International Programs at the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Susan Snyder, and the Government of Mongolia’s Head of the Secretary of Coordination Council for Crime Prevention Nyamgerel.

Since 2020, the U.S. government has invested $5.5 million in foreign assistance via World Vision, The Asia Foundation, and local partners Mongolia Gender Equality Center, Talita Asia, Beautiful Hearts, and Unbound Mongolia to support the work of the CPC Partnership.

  • Read the CPC Partnership between the Government of the United States and the Government of Mongolia

