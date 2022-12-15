Submit Release
End of Year Pop Quiz: How We Showed Up for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in 2022

In 2022, our civil rights were challenged in unprecedented ways — from the overturn of Roe v. Wade, to mounting classroom censorship bills, to the scores of legal attacks on LGBTQ+ youth. But the ACLU and our supporters are no stranger to fighting against these unconstitutional onslaughts. This year, we showed up to protect civil rights through every avenue we could — and saw many victories along the way. Quiz yourself below to learn some of the ways we advocated our way to meaningful change this year.

