GLOBAL UV INKS INDUSTRY RESEARCH REPORT SEGMENTED BY MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS, TYPES, APPLICATIONS, AND SEGMENT FORECAST
The market for UV-cured printing inks was projected to reach USD 1,275.50 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 4.5% between 2022 and 2027.
Men love to wonder, and that is the seed of science.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global UV Inks Market Overview
— Ethan
A kind of ink that needs UV light to cure. These inks vehicle mostly consists of monomers and initiators. When the ink is placed to a surface and subjected to UV light, the initiators release highly reactive atoms that quickly cause the monomers to polymerize, causing the ink to harden into a film.
The growth of the UV Inks market is anticipated to be high during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for protective prints and labels, as well as growing awareness about environmental hazards. The UV Inks market is also benefiting from surging demand in the printing and packaging industries. Some of the major players in this market are Eastman Kodak Company (USA), Ricoh Global Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), and 3M Company (USA). These companies are currently focusing on expanding their product portfolios, R&D activities, and collaborations with other players in the UV Inks market.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Get Sample PDF of Global UV Inks Market Market Analysis
The UV Inks market is segmented on the basis of type of ink, printing technology, and end-user. The Flexo Printing UV Inks market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for flexographic printing in various industries.
On the basis of type of ink, the Gravure UV Inks market is projected to account for the largest share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand from various end-users such as apparel and furniture producers.
UV Inks play an important role in the printing industry. They are used to print on various substrates, such as paper and plastic. Toyo Ink Group is one of the largest manufacturers of UV Inks. Siegwerk T&K Toka Corporation is another leading manufacturer of UV Inks. Ricoh Flint Group is a third major manufacturer of UV Inks. Hewlett-Packard is the fourth major manufacturer of UV Inks. Gans Ink & Supply is the fifth major manufacturer of UV Inks. NUtec Digital Ink is a sixth major manufacturer of UV Inks.The application of UV Inks has increased due to the increasing popularity of printing on various substrates, such as paper and plastic. The market for UV Inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the next five years. This growth is primarily due to the increase in demand for 3D printing and other advanced printing technologies.
The major players in the UV ink market include 3M Company, DuPont, and Canon Inc. These companies account for more than 90% of the market share. The primary drivers for this growth are increasing demand for customized print solutions and rising demand for outdoor printing applications. Some of the major challenges faced by players in the UV ink market include counterfeiting and water damage caused by improper usage.
Prominent Key Players of the Global UV Inks Market
UV Inks are the most common printing inks used in offset printing, flexo printing, gravure printing, and digital printing. They are also used for screenprinting and silk screen printing. The major competitors of UV Inks market are the offset inkjet printers, flexo presses, gravure presses, digital press printers and screen printers.
The main reason why UV Inks are preferred over other types of inks is their ability to provide a sharp image with less fading. Additionally, UV Inks have a high level of resistance to water and other liquids which makes them ideal for outdoor use.
Another advantage of UV Inks is that they can be used on a wide variety of materials including paper, plastic, cloth and canvas. This makes them a popular choice for a variety of applications such as advertising and signage.
Key Market Segments Table: Global UV Inks Market
Based on types, the Global UV Inks market is primarily split into:
• Offset Printing UV Inks
• Silkscreen Printing UV Inks
• Flexo Printing UV Inks
• Gravure UV Inks
• Digital Printing UV Inks
• Others
Based on applications, the Global UV Inks market covers:
• Toyo Ink Group
• Siegwerk
• T&K Toka Corporation
• Ricoh
• Flint Group
• Hewlett-Packard
• Gans Ink & Supply
• NUtec Digital Ink
Purchase this report
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The virus, its consequences, and the Russia-Ukraine War's impact on the market for assistive robotic platforms will be clear to readers. The research considered a number of elements, including supply chain management, demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, and production. The crucial elements that firms must have in place to recognise opportunities and stabilise the sector as a whole in the next years have also been emphasised by industry experts.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global UV Inks Market
The effort has mostly been focused on creating user-friendly drivers and components. The research also draws attention to its shortcomings and other problems that can affect participants. As a consequence, users would be motivated to concentrate harder and make more deliberate decisions. The focus of experts has also been on potential future commercial opportunities.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The Global UV Inks Market Study offers astonishing insights into consumer and economic statistics through a range of charts and graphs.
• The study report also offers a thorough examination of industry rivalry and examines the key operational traits of competing businesses, including their
financial successes, market trends, and growth rates.
• Developing competitive intelligence requires learning more about key rivals and rivals that serve the same market.
• In addition to assessing brand awareness and company reputation, it helps to understand customer preferences and behaviour in the relevant product
sector.
Following is the list of TOC for the Global UV Inks Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Global UV Inks Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global UV Inks Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global UV Inks Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global UV Inks Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global UV Inks Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global UV Inks Production Forecast by Regions
• Global UV Inks Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Why is the Global UV Inks Market Research Report so Important?
• Obviously, doing market research is crucial when creating a marketing strategy.
• It provides vital information about your business and the wider market.
• If consumer expectations weren't met, market research might show how future consumers would see your business.
• It's crucial that you understand this information before you conclude your marketing plan.
• Risk is reduced when critical business choices are made with a thorough grasp of the market.
Mahesh Patel
VIRTUOSE MARKET RESERACH PRIVATE LIMITED
+1 917-267-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn