Welcoming Japan’s New National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defense Buildup Program

The United States of America and U.S. Department of State welcome Japan’s new National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Defense Buildup Program, which were announced on December 16.  As President Biden laid out in our own National Security Strategy, our alliances and partnerships are our most important strategic asset, and Japan’s new documents reshape the ability of our Alliance to promote peace and protect the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.  We applaud Japan’s commitment to modernize our Alliance through increased investment in enhanced roles, missions, and capabilities and closer defense cooperation with the United States and other Allies and partners, as outlined in these new documents.

Japan’s strategy converges with our own in recognizing that closer linkages among likeminded nations are paramount to protect shared interests and values and address shared challenges.  We welcome the importance Japan places on coordinating with a wider range of partners in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

From Afghanistan to Ukraine, Japan is our indispensable partner in addressing the most pressing challenges to global stability and in supporting all nations that cherish a rules-based international order.

Congratulations to Japan on this foundational new step in modernizing our Alliance and enhancing our collective capacity to tackle global challenges.

