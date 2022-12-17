GLOBAL OUTLOOK AND FORECAST 2021–2027 OF THE BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS (B2B) E-COMMERCE MARKET
A CAGR of 8.1% is expected to be achieved by 2027 for the global Business-to-Business E-commerce industry, which had a market value of US$ 7263770 mn in 2020.
Global Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Overview
Business-to-business eCommerce is an online shopping model where companies sell products and services to other businesses. This type of E-commerce is different from consumer eCommerce, which refers to sales between individuals. Business-to-business e-commerce typically involves larger companies selling products and services to smaller businesses.
The growth rate of the market for Business-to-Business E-commerce is impressive. The sector is growing at a rate of over 20% each year, and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including an increase in consumer spending on online goods and services, as well as an increase in the number of companies who are looking to do business online. The market for Business-to-Business E-commerce is wide ranging, and covers a variety of industries. There is a lot of opportunity for companies who want to get involved in this market, and there are many ways that they can do so.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are many different types of Business-to-Business E-commerce, each with its own unique benefits and drawbacks. Buyer-oriented E-commerce involves selling products or services to other businesses. Supplier-oriented E-commerce involves selling products or services to other companies that produce them. Intermediary-oriented E-commerce is when a company acts as an intermediary between buyers and sellers.
The application of Business-to-Business E-commerce can be found in a variety of settings. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) use B2B e-commerce to sell their products and services to larger enterprises. Large enterprise customers use B2B e-commerce to buy products and services from smaller companies.
There are a number of key players in Business-to-Business E-commerce, which can be found in North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa
Prominent Key Players of the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market
Business-to-Business E-commerce is a growing sector and there are a number of key players. Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo Magento (Adobe), and Global Sources are all major players in this field. They all offer different services and products. However, they share some common features. They are all large companies with broad customer bases. They also have significant resources to invest in technology and innovation. This means that they are able to develop new products and services quickly.
Key Market Segments Table: Business-to-Business E-commerce Market
Based on types, the Business-to-Business E-commerce market is primarily split into:
• Buyer-oriented E-commerce
• Supplier-oriented E-commerce
• Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
Based on applications, the Business-to-Business E-commerce market covers:
• Small and Medium Enterprise
• Large Enterprise
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic Countries
• Benelux
• Rest of Europe
• Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Rest of Asia
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on Business-to-Business E-commerce has been widely documented. The conflict has had a significant negative impact on the economy, both in Europe and in Ukraine itself. The number of online transactions has decreased by almost 50%, with Ukrainian companies suffering the most substantial losses. In addition, Russian businesses have taken advantage of the situation to expand their market share, while European businesses have been forced to close down or relocate their operations. As a result, both sides have lost important opportunities and resources that could have been used for innovation and growth.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Business-to-Business E-commerce Market
• Lack of familiarity with the technology: A lot of businesses are still unfamiliar with the benefits and potential of E-commerce, which can lead to
hesitation when it comes to making the jump.
• Limited reach: A big reason why many businesses don't take advantage of E-commerce is because there is often a limit to how far their products can be
sold. This can be due to geographical restrictions, or simply because not enough buyers are aware of the option.
• Cost: Many companies feel that E-commerce is too expensive an option, especially when compared to traditional methods such as brick and mortar
stores. This can be a significant barrier for smaller businesses who may not have the resources to invest in online marketing campaigns or technology
infrastructure.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Increased Efficiency and Speed of Operation: Businesses can reduce their time spent on routine tasks by conducting transactions through e-commerce
platforms. This reduces overall costs and helps businesses stay competitive.
• Greater Customer Reach: With increased reach, businesses can target a wider audience and generate more leads. This can lead to increased sales and
profits.
• Enhanced Brand Image: By using e-commerce platforms, businesses can improve their brand image and position themselves as leaders in their
respective industries. This can result in increased customer loyalty and demand for the company's products or services.
• Reduced Costs Associated with Marketing & Advertising: By using e-commerce platforms, businesses can save money on marketing expenses and gain
an edge over their competitors in the marketplace. Additionally, these platforms can be used to drive traffic to your website for costeffective online
advertising campaigns.
Why is a Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Research Report so Important?
• A business-to-business e-commerce market research report can help a company identify the most important aspects of its e-commerce success.
• This report can help the company understand what consumers want, and how to provide that product or service.
• Additionally, this report can help the company determine whether it is making the most efficient use of its resources.
• By understanding these factors, a company can improve its overall performance in the e-commerce marketplace.
