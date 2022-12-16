Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~4%, ~ USD 3 Billion [2023-2033]

Cardiac output monitoring devices market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 3 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~4%, 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023~2033, the cardiac output monitoring devices market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~ USD 3 billion by the end of 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~4%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 1.19 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the cardiac output monitoring devices market are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases all across the world.Market Definition of Cardiac Output Monitoring DevicesThe amount of blood the right or left ventricle of the heart pumps each minute is known as cardiac output. Heart rate and stroke volume are factors. Bioimpedance, pulse contour analysis, thermodilution, FloTrac monitoring, PiCCO cardiac output monitoring, Doppler, and the Ficks principle are all bases for cardiac output monitoring techniques. The use of cardiac output monitoring equipment is a crucial component in assessing patients in the operating room, critical care unit, and other locations. The use of the lithium dilution technique has made continuous real-time cardiac output (CO) monitoring possible. Global Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global cardiac output monitoring devices market can majorly be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses in the world. According to information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people worldwide pass away from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) each year, accounting for 32% of all fatalities. Further, the use of cardiac output monitoring devices has become essential for evaluating patients in the critical care unit and other locations due to the rise in the prevalence of cardiac arrests, respiratory issues, various types of severe infections, and CVDs, as well as the number of patients admitted to these facilities for intensive or invasive monitoring. For instance, towards the end of 2019 in China, 28% of patients needed admission to an intensive care unit while 5% of patients died. In addition to this, the world’s ageing population is a major contributor to serious health problems that necessitate both extensive treatment and monitoring. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there will be 1.4 billion persons over the age of 60 in the world by 2030.The global cardiac output monitoring devices market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising prevalence of cardiovascular diseasesTechnology advancementUpsurge in surgical proceduresGrowing traumatic surgeriesGlobal Cardiac Output Monitoring DevicesMarket: Restraining FactorStill in the world, many people prefer to have medicine over surgery and they do not opt for surgery in the initial stage on account of a lack of awareness among the people. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global cardiac output monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Global Cardiac Output Monitoring DevicesMarket SegmentationBy Type (Invasive and Non-Invasive)Out of which, the invasive segment commanded a 58% market share in 2022. Invasive cardiac output monitoring technologies are useful for continuous cardiac output monitoring because they deliver precise, repeatable findings. Moreover, the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures involving arterial and venous lines and the rising number of cardiac implant surgeries are estimated to boost segment growth during the forecast period. The National Center of Biotechnology and Information reported that about 400,000 coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures are carried each annually. The National Center of Biotechnology and Information reported that about 400,000 coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures are carried each annually.By Product (Consumables & Accessories, and Devices)By Technology (Pulmonary Artery Catheter, Lithium Dilution Technique, Thermodilution Pulse Contour Analysis Technique, Arterial Waveform Analysis Technique, Doppler, and Others);By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)By RegionThe North Americacardiac output monitoring devices market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Additionally, the region has held the largest market share of ~40% in the year 2022 backed by the rise in healthcare expenditure, growing cases of CVDs, increasing disposable income, and accessibility of technologically advanced equipment in the region. According to information published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease was responsible for around 697,000 fatalities in the United States in 2020. Furthermore, nearly 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older had coronary artery disease.The market research report on global cardiac output monitoring devices also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Key Market Players Featured in the Global Cardiac Output Monitoring DevicesMarketSome of the key players of the global cardiac output monitoring devices market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Deltex Medical plc, CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH, Getinge AB, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC), BioTelemetry, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, and others. 