Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size Will be Expected to Grow at a CAGR 3.8% by 2030 | Reports and Data

The growing importance of high temperature molding by polymer treatment for the production of goods in the construction, oil & gas and automotive industries

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber market size was USD 495.09 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Fast Cure Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) is one of the most valuable polymers treated with a hot curing process. It has properties such as good sealing retention, excellent oil resistance, short curing interval and reduction of mildew in shop floors. The growing importance of high temperature molding by polymer treatment for the production of goods in the construction, oil & gas and automotive industries is expected to drive an increase in market demand.

Rapid curing nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is used in the molding of rubber parts, including interior diaphragms, gaskets, hoses and vibration dampers for commercial and passenger vehicles. It offers benefits such as high compression modulus, outstanding cost/performance ratio and excellent sealing force retention. Hence, the growth in the auto industry is expected to drive the growth of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Quick Cure (NBR) market.

key companies profiled in the market report include LG Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Lanxess AG, Zeon Chemicals, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Huangshan Hualan Technology, PetroChina Company Limited, BASF SE, Sinopec, and TSRC Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Molded and extruded products are expected to grow at a rate of 3.6% during the forecast period. Increased investment in high-temperature injection molding for the production of goods related to the construction and automotive industries, due to growing applications in developing countries, is expected to drive demand for this segment.

Online stores accounted for 26.6% market share in 2019. Products have traditionally been purchased only from physical stores, but due to increasing internet penetration, especially in developing countries, there is slow growth for online stores.

Construction is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rapid industrialization of countries such as China, Mexico and India. Demand for products such as gaskets, extrusion and casting products is therefore increasing across regions, driving demand for the construction segment.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of countries such as Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, where the automotive industry has a strong presence. However, a slowdown in the growth rate of the manufacturing sector in countries such as the UK and Germany is expected to lead to a slowdown in the hardening NBR market in Europe. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by 2.2% between 2020-2027. The announcement by the Saudi government of the establishment of new vehicle manufacturing units in the country, which will lead to increased use if NBR rapidly cures in the seal material, is expected to promote market demand in the region.

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rivets Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded and Extruded Products

Seals and O-rings

Rubber Compounds

Adhesives and Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas Production

Mining

Metallurgical

Construction

Medical

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

