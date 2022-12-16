Citral Products Market Size Will be Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% By 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global citral products market size was USD 408.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The Food & Beverage industry (F&B), medical & pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics & personal care products, and an increase in demand for citral in the synthesis of vitamin A&E are some of the main reasons driving the growth of the citral products market.

The Food & Beverage industry (F&B), medical & pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics & personal care products, and an increase in demand for citral in the synthesis of vitamin A&E are some of the main reasons driving the growth of the citral products market. Citral, an aroma terpene that gives plants like lemon grass their distinctive lemon scent, is a fairly cheap molecule that is widely employed in the perfume industry to make menthol enantiomers. Lemongrass oil, verbena, lemon, and orange oils, as well as lemon myrtle, all contain citral. Aftershave, lotions, bath treatments, moisturisers, aromas and perfumes, skin care goods, and suntan creams are just a few cosmetic and personal care products that contain citral in their compositions.

key companies profiled in the market report include BASF SE, Kuraray Co., Ltd., NHU Zhejiang ICP, Takasago International Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Indukern, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd., Focus Technology Co., Ltd., Symrise, and BERJÉ INC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The global citral product market has been divided into vitamin A&B, menthol, lemon essence, fragrance, Food & Beverages (F&B), and other categories based on application. Over the projection period, the fragrance section is anticipated to contribute a moderate amount of revenue. This tart, lemony scent is caused by citral, a natural aldehyde present in the oils of many plants, including lemon myrtle, lemons, limes, lemon tea tree, lemongrass, lemon verbena, oranges, and petitgrain (flower of bitter orange). Citral is also used to impart a feeling of "freshness" because it is the purest form of this property and encourages the development of rose notes in soap.

The Asia Pacific market will have the greatest revenue share in 2021, according to regional study. This is a result of the preponderance of economically developed nations, an increase in the median income of the middle-class population, and population growth in general. In addition, during the course of the projection period, the demand for citral in the production of aroma compounds is expected to increase along with increased industrialization.

In terms of revenue share, North America came in second place in 2021. The rise of the citral market's revenue is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of North America's pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors, particularly in the United States. A sizable amount of citral is traded in the United States for use in the pharmaceutical sector.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic Type

Synthetic Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Vitamin A&B

Menthol

Lemon Essence

Fragrance

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

