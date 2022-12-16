Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Size Will be Expected to Grow at a CAGR 6.2% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals due to the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are other factors that Drives revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market size was USD 1,785.65 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

There is growing demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in bioengineering and pharmaceutical applications and end-user industries, including the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, personal health, adhesives and beverage industries, and the increasing use of the product in the manufacture of nail polish, lipstick, lotion, sunscreen and mascara are the key factors driving the market's revenue growth. polyvinylpyrrolidone is a hydrophilic polymer widely used as a carrier in the pharmaceutical, biomedical and nutritional industries.

polyvinylpyrrolidone has excellent binding properties and is highly soluble in a wide variety of solvents and stabilizes suspensions and emulsions. In addition, PVP helps to coat the forming particles and modulate their pharmaceutical particle surface properties. In addition, the increasing research and development (R&D) needs of drugs and the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals due to the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are other factors that are expected to promote drive market revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) cause 41 million deaths each year, or 74% of all deaths worldwide.

key companies profiled in the market report include BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co., Ltd., Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd., Glide Chem Private Limited, and Star-Tech & JRS Specialty Products Co., Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The North American market will account for a larger share of revenue in 2021. Advances in market-changing chemical research and development and technology are driving market revenue growth in this region. The United States is a leader in integrating market-changing technologies into manufacturing. Consumers in this region are experiencing strong use of electrical and electronic products as well as demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which is significantly driving demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in this region.

In addition, market revenue growth in this region is notable for the rise in average households. According to the United States Census Bureau, the median household income is $67,521 in 2020. polyvinylpyrrolidone is an essential raw material for the manufacture of beauty products and cosmetics. These factors are driving the growth of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in this region.

On June 2, 2021, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd. partnered with Harke Pharma to expand the distribution partnership of PVP and PVPP in Eastern Europe. This partnership between the two companies will make it possible to become a strategic distributor of excipients and a provider of solutions in this area.

On April 30, 2021, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., a leading US-based specialty materials company, acquired the personal care business of Schülke & Mayr GmbH. The completion of this acquisition will expand Ashland's scientific expertise in biotechnology and microbiology while strengthening the company's consumer business portfolio and position in specialty additives.

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

K12

K17

K25

K30

K90

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Solvents

Electrical and electronics

Adhesives

Cosmetics

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

