3D Printer Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printer Global Market Report 2022”, the 3D printer market grew from $11.1 billion in 2021 to $13.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D printer market is expected to grow to $23.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. The growth in the use of 3D printed products in the automotive industry is a key factor driving the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market.

Key Trends In The 3D Printer Market

Major companies in the 3D printer manufacturing market are producing printers that have the vast Asia Pacific and can print faster than conventional 3D printers. For instance, the stereo lithograph apparatus (SLA) 3D printer from Nexa3D will be 6 times faster than the machines of the other competitors and it’s the Asia Pacific would also be 2.5 times larger. The project production time for prototypes is also reduced from hours to minutes and it is equipped with durable materials that can withstand ultra-fast 3D printing.

Overview Of The 3D Printer Market

The 3D printer manufacturing market consists of sales of 3D printers that are used in automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense industries. 3D printing is the method of creating three-dimensional objects by transferring consecutive material layers through a 3D printer.

3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Printer Type: Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer

• By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Other Technologies

• By End-use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global 3D printer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC, Markforged Inc, and Made In Space.

3D Printer Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 3D printer industry. The market report gives 3D printer global market analysis and 3D printer global market forecast market size, 3D printer market growth drivers, 3D printer market segmentation, 3D printer market major players, 3D printer market growth across geographies, and 3D printer market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

