Surface Disinfectant Market To Hit USD 6.08 Billion at a CAGR of 8.5 % by 2030 | Reports and Data

The key driver driving the surface disinfectant market's revenue growth is rising demand for environmentally friendly disinfectants.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surface disinfectant market size was USD 2.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The key driver driving revenue growth in the surface disinfectant market is rising demand for environmentally friendly disinfectants. Individuals are protected from chemical exposure when they use green or environmentally friendly goods, therefore green cleaning supplies minimise the chance of developing asthma, driving market revenue growth. The World Health Organization recommends using environmentally friendly disinfectants that are biodegradable, nontoxic, and contain few or no volatile organic compounds that affect the environment.

Major companies Procter & Gamble, PDI EMEA Ltd, GOJO Industries, Inc., WM Barr, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc., Carenowmedical, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PaxChem Ltd., and Ecolab.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The global surface disinfectant market is classified into chlorine compounds, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, and others based on composition. Over the projection period, the chlorine compounds segment accounted for a considerable revenue growth rate. Chlorine and chloramine are the two most common disinfectants used in municipal water systems. Chlorination is the process of cleaning drinking water using chlorine to remove viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Small amounts of chlorine in water have no negative health effects and provide protection against the development of waterborne infections, which is driving revenue growth in this market.

Because of expanding consumer demand for personal hygiene, high per capita income of consumers, and the introduction of novel disinfection technologies and their increasing commercial and industrial uses, the North America market will account for the biggest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, increased demand for home cleaning and disinfection products, such as hand sanitizers and floor disinfectants, is boosting market revenue growth in this area.

Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to be the fastest expanding. Rising personal hygiene awareness, rising per capita income, and higher consumer expenditure on healthcare and home hygiene goods are important drivers driving this region's market revenue growth.

Ola and HDFC teamed with Marico on the introduction of Protect, a range of surface disinfection sprays, on August 6, 2020, expanding its portfolio into the rapidly rising safety and hygiene industry as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic. Before each journey, Ola gave Protect range to driver-partners, which cleans commonly used surfaces such as seats, inner panels, handles, and others.

Segments covered in the report:

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohol

Hydrogen Peroxide

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Peracetic Acid

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wipes

Liquids

Sprays

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

