UV Lamps Market Predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14% by the end of 2029

UV Lamps Market Segmented By UV Curing Lamps, UV LED Market, UV Disinfection, UV Purification lamps, UV Lights

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV lamp market refers to the market for ultraviolet (UV) lamps, which are light sources that emit UV radiation. UV lamps are used in a variety of applications, including water and air purification, food and beverage sterilization, and medical and dental sterilization. They are also used in a range of industries, such as printing, coatings, and photolithography. The UV lamp market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for UV-based disinfection and sterilization solutions.

By lamp type, the global UV lamps market is segmented into UV LED lamp and UV mercury lamp. UV mercury lamp is further sub-segmented into medium- pressure mercury UV lamp, amalgam mercury UV lamp, and low-pressure mercury UV lamp.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30025

By end use, the UV lamps market is segmented into water treatment, wastewater treatment, surface disinfection, food & beverages, and air treatment disinfection. Water treatment is further segmented into pool and spa water treatment, industrial process water treatment, municipal water treatment, commercial water treatment, and other water treatment.

Air treatment consists of three sub-segments that are residential & commercial, healthcare facilities, and other air treatment. The food and beverages disinfection segment is further sub-segmented into bottled water & other beverages, brines & marinades, and surface disinfection of foods.

By region, the UV lamps market has been segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. In these regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and North America regions are estimated to grow with a paramount share in the global UV lamps market over the stipulated period. However, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa also represent substantial potential for the UV lamps market owing to the increasing industrial development.

Need more information about Report Methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30025

Emerging Players to Account for 30% Revenue Share

The global UV lamps market is defined as consolidated owing to the appearance of a limited number of manufacturers of UV lamps across the globe. For in-depth analysis, Persistence Market Research has broken down the market structure up to three levels: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.

Here, emerging players are estimated to account for a 30% share in the global market and generate ~ US$ 200 Mn revenue through the sales of UV lamps across the world. Moreover, leading players in the global market are adopting acquisition, collaboration strategies, and business expansion strategies in a bid to capture a significant share of the global market.

In December 2018, Xylem partnered with Imagine H2O which champions in water startups and also helps to promote innovation across the water sector. It also helps entrepreneurs build and scale solutions to solve the world’s water challenges.

In May 2019, OSRAM GmbH completed the acquisition of Ring Automotive for strengthening its aftermarket business and offering customers access to a broader, complementary product range.

Buy Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30025

In April 2019, Heraeus introduced UVC ultraviolet disinfection unit that provides food and beverage processors reliable exterior disinfection for the food packaging industry and up to 90% energy savings as compared to traditional UV disinfection systems.

In November 2018, Lumileds launched the LUXEON Sunplus 2835 line of LED, which provides color options and high photosynthetic photon flux used for maximized plant growth rate and crop yield of a variety of plants and vegetables.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global UV lamps market include Xylem Inc., Calgon Carbon Corp., Trojan Technologies, OSRAM Gmbh, Signify(Philips), Severn Trent PLC, Heraeus Holdings Gmbh, Lumileds Holdings B.V., Luminus Inc., and Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

UV Lamps Market – Segmentation

This exhaustive research report on the UV lamps market provides derailed study of the market attractiveness by evaluating the key market segments. The global study also includes a country-wise valuation for better understanding the demand and supply ratio of the UV lamps market.

The detailed report offers an assessment on the basis of the lamp, end use and region. Each of these segments has been covered and analyzed in this comprehensive report in order to attain actionable intelligence apropos of the UV lamps market.

This PMR study on the UV lamps market provides historical, current, as well as futuristic trends that have been shaping the growth of these segments, in particular, and the market, in general. Moreover, the study offers value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, and Y-o-Y growth analysis of the UV lamps market.

Related Report:

Consumer Mobile Payments Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/consumer-mobile-payments-market.asp

Digital Commerce Applications Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/digital-commerce-applications-market.asp

Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/healthcare-quality-and-safety-reporting-system-market.asp

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com