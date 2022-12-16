Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 31.07 Mn by 2032

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmented By product type such as Water Based, Oil and Minerals Based

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data centre liquid cooling market had global sales revenue of about US$ 2.52 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated that this market will grow at a CAGR of 25.8% to reach a worth of US$ 31.07 billion by 2032.

The data center liquid cooling market refers to the industry that focuses on the production and sale of liquid cooling systems for data centers. These systems use liquids, such as water or refrigerants, to remove heat from data center components, such as servers and storage systems, to improve their performance and reliability.

The data center liquid cooling market has grown in recent years due to the increasing demand for more efficient and effective cooling solutions for data centers. Some of the key players in the data center liquid cooling market include Asetek, CoolIT Systems, and Schneider Electric.

Increasing Internet penetration, growing emphasis on digitization, and rising migration of cloud-based services have led to an increase in IT workloads across the globe, which has eventually increased rack power densities. Data center liquid cooling technology provides better efficiency for high rack densities as compared to air-based cooling systems. In comparison with traditional data center air cooling technology, liquid cooling provides benefits such as higher energy efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, smaller footprint, and enhanced server reliability.

This is a rapidly developing market with frequent developments, such as:

In September 2021, CoolIT Systems Inc., a world leader in modular, scalable data center liquid cooling technology, announced a joint product launch with GIGABYTE Technology, an industry leader in high-performance servers & workstations.

In February 2020, STULZ GMBH expanded its business in the Oceania region – Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, and other Pacific islands. This expansion further strengthened its position as a technology leader, providing resilient and energy-efficient cooling solutions & services for mission-critical applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By cooling type, cold plates are anticipated to account for a leading market share of 33.1%. However, direct liquid cooling (DLC) is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 32.1% during 2022-2032.

On the basis of industry, the telecom and IT sector is expected to dominate the market and exhibit the highest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Large data centers (more than 5,000 sq. feet) hold the highest market of 56.9%.

North America is projected to lead the global market, closely followed by Europe, in 2022. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market through 2032.

The India data center liquid cooling market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 30.9% through 2032.

Across GCC countries, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 20.7% over the next ten years.

“Data center liquid cooling technology helps create unprecedented opportunities for data centers. Two-phase liquid immersion cooling (2PLIC) is the latest evolution in data center cooling tech, which is engineered for higher boiling points, without any residue, prevents fluid degeneration, and does not need a pump,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Growing Demand for Reducing Energy & Water Usage Driving Demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Products

Data center liquid cooling is most often viewed as a technical solution for high-density and high-performance computing applications. Reduction in energy consumption across all geographies, deployment in space-constrained and harsh environments, and reduction in water usage are few of the major factors expected to drive adoption of data center liquid cooling across the IT industry.

With increasing business operations relying on data centers, there has been a rise in the demand for efficient solutions for data center cooling. Water scarcity has always been a pressing concern across the globe. Facilities that are located in humid or warm areas tend to consume more water for cooling, which leads to higher cooling expenses.

Companies need to reconsider their water consumption capacities for data centers. Data center liquid cooling happens to be a water-saving alternative for the same, thereby driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Many key data center liquid cooling service providers are inclined at investing heavily in product innovation to uncover increased applications of data center liquid cooling products. Vendors are also entering into strategic partnerships and acquisitions to sustain the competition and increase their customer base.

In 2021, Emerson Electric completed its acquisition of Open systems International (OSI). With this acquisition, the company is able to provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, help customers in the global power industry, digitize operations more seamlessly, and complement its strong position in power generation systems.

In January 2021, Green Revolution cooling announced a multiyear collaboration with Intel. The collaboration aims at attaining data center sustainability. GRC and Intel will also work in educating the market on the advantages of the data center technology via webinars, podcasts, and white papers.

Companies

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Green Revolution Cooling

Allied Control Ltd

Horizon Computing Solutions

Asetek

Emerson Electric Co.

STULZ GmBH

Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry Survey by Category

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Cooling Type:

Cold Plates

Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC)

Immersion

Single-phase Immersion Cooling

Two-phase Immersion Cooling

Chilled Water Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Top-of-Row Cooling

In-row Cooling

Rack Liquid Cooling

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Industry:

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Government and Defense

Research and Academia

Energy

Healthcare

Others

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Data Center Size:

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers (500 sq. feet to 5,000 sq. feet)

Large Data Centers (More than 5,000 sq. feet)

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by End User:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprise Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Service:

Consultation Services

Installation and Deployment Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Region:

North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

East Asia Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

South Asia & Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Middle East & Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

