Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Key Strategies, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast Till 2025 With a CAGR of 33.3%

Global programmatic advertising Platform market report begins with a lists important market numbers related to industry values for the year 2017-2025 | PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its report, projects the global programmatic advertising Platform market to register a staggering expansion at 33.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. In 2016, the market was evaluated at US$ 1,926.4 Mn, and is further estimated to reach nearly US$ 30,000 Mn by 2025-end.

Surging Utilization of Mobile Advertising to Propel Growth

With growing market for mobile phones, wide utilization of mobile advertising is witnessed, coupled with surging demand for more sophisticated technology. Emergence of tools to monitor & measure relevant data on mobile devices is influencing bright prospects for programmatic mobile video.

There has been a wide adoption of digital technologies & devices for innovation in business processes and revenue producing opportunities. In addition, several government and international events have generated an incremental online advertising spending, which in turn has influenced adoption of programmatic advertisements.

The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, social media marketers are running more effective campaigns through automated buying, reaching precise audiences with highly relevant messages. This is further estimated to propel market growth.

North America to be Largest Market for Programmatic Advertising Platform by 2025-End

North America is projected to be the largest market for programmatic advertising platform, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). Market in this region will account for revenues worth US$ 1,683.30 Mn in 2017, and is further estimated to surpass US$ 13,000 Mn by 2025-end. However, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to register fastest growth in the global programmatic advertising Platform market, followed by Latin America.

Based on transaction mode, real-time bidding segment will remain preferred in the market during the forecast period. This transaction mode is expected to surpass US$ 16,000 Mn in revenues by 2025-end. In contrast, private marketplace transaction mode is projected to exhibit the fastest expansion at 46.7% CAGR through 2025. This segment is further estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 5,787.71 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Mobile Video Ad Format to Register Highest CAGR in the Market through 2025

By ad format, revenues generated by mobile video is expected to reach US$ 8.682.57 Mn by 2025, and is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market, followed by mobile display. In terms of revenues, desktop video will be the second largest ad format segment by 2025-end. On the basis of enterprise size, although large enterprises are expected to remain dominant over the market, SMBs are projected to register the fastest growth through 2025. PMR’s report estimates large enterprises to expand from US$ 2,190.55 Mn in 2017 to more than US$ 16,000 Mn by 2025-end. SMBS are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period.

Key market players identified in PMR’s report include

AppNexus Inc.

AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

Yahoo! Inc.

DataXu Inc.

Adroll.com

Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Rubicon Project Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

MediaMath Inc.

IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

Between Digital

Fluct

Adform

The Trade Desk

Turn Inc.

Beeswax

Connexity, Inc.

Centro, Inc.

RadiumOne, Inc.

Others.

Market Taxonomy

By Transaction Mode

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

By Ad Format

Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

By Enterprise Size

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

