Utmel Electronics announces global partnership with isocom corporation through the Utmel marketplace.

HONGKONG, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utmel Electronics, which is a professional distributor of electronic components providing a large variety of products , announced that it has secured a global partnership with Isocom Components through the Utmel Marketplace to offer their range of high performance infrared optoelectronic devices.

With the addition of Isocom products to the Utmel Marketplace, customers now have a complete high performance infrared optoelectronic solution, enabling them to go from idea to design within days.

The product includes:

Optocouplers: Isocom offers a wide range of hi-rel radiation hard, hermetically sealed Optocouplers available in various circuit types and configurations. Our types include Transistor, AC-DC Logic Interface, High Speed, High Gain, High Gain Photon, High Isolation, High Voltage, Linear and Zero Crossing Triac.

Products include

·Transistors (Singles, Duals, & Quads)

·AC Inputs (Singles, Duals, & Quads + Single 6 Pin Devices)

·Schmitt Triggers (Single Channel, Microprocessor Compatible)

·Darlingtons (Singles, Duals, & Quads)

·Triacs (Standard & Zero Crossing Devices)

·Low Power Couplers (Single, Dual, & Quad – Transistor & Darlington Devices)

Features

·CTR Range

10% to 600% for Transistor Detectors

1000% min for Darlington Detectors

·Isolation Voltage

7500v

·Collector to Emitter Voltage Range

30v to 400v

·Peak Triac Blocking Voltage up to 800v

Options

·UL, BSI, VDE, Nemko, EN60950 Safety Approved Devices

·10mm Lead Spread (G-Form)

·SMT Lead Configuration (Gull Wing) for DIP Packages

·8 Pin, Single SOIC Transistor Devices

·Tape & Reel

Optoswitches: ISOCOM offers three categories of Opto-Switches designed for all commercial applications.

Standard Devices

·Single Channel Slotted Interrupters

·Transisitor and Darlington

Special Purpose Devices

·Reflectors

·Flying Leads

·5mm Gap Interrupters

Custom Devices

·Package Dimensions

·Electrical Characteristics

·Flying Leads

·Connectors

·Complete Assemblies

Solid State Relays (SSR): Isocom's hi-rel solid state relays, MOSFET switches, are an ideal replacement for mechanical relays and are suitable for space, military and aerospace applications. Hermetically sealed with different package options available.

Features

·1 channel type (1 a output) normally off signal pole signal throw relay

·Low operating current

·60 to 600V output withstand voltage

·Low On resistance

·Wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C

·High isolation voltage between input and output (Viso=5000 Vrms)

Applications

·Exchange equipment

·Measurement equipment

·FA/OA equipment

·Industrial Controls

·Security

About Isocom Components

Isocom Components is a leading manufacturer of high performance infrared optoelectronic devices specializing in optocouplers and optoswitches. Since the business was established over 25 years ago Isocom has consistently delivered in excess of their customer's expectations to become one of the most respected brands in the worldwide optoelectronic industry.Expert knowledge and flexible manufacturing processes result in the shortest production lead times in the world for many parts. Product quality and superior customer service is unrivalled and is endorsed by many long-standing customers. Isocom Components is your natural alternative to all popular commercial optocoupler industry standard types including many no longer supplied by other manufacturers. In addition, they carry out special parametric selections to meet customer's specific circuit design requirements. Parts are available approved to the leading recognized industry standards and all devices are available in various lead forms and in tape and reel packaging if required. For more information, visit http://isocom.com/.

About Utmel Electronics

UTMEL Electronics Co. Ltd. is specialized in the distribution of electronic components and has experts in sales, Research and development, and management, was founded in 2019 and has its headquarters in Hong Kong.

Years of struggles and steady efforts led to the development and the company has established good cooperative relationships with manufacturers in Europe, Japan, America, and South Korea (INTEL, LG, Foxconn, etc.) and well-known brand agents that have a well supply channel. The company is providing more than 5 million products worldwide as the major business of the company is electronics and products include capacitors, Sensors, Connectors, Inductors, Relays, and many other electronic components. Additional information can be found at https://www.utmel.com/.