Laboratory Data Management Systems (LIMS) Market Opportunities, Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2030
global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size was USD 1.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGRNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Rapid adoption of laboratory information management systems for laboratory automation, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing adoption of cloud-based LIMS services and investments into R&D into pharmaceutical companies are the main drivers of the global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market revenue growth.
The global laboratory information management system (LIMS) market size was USD 1.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.
A lab information management system helps you record a variety of lab research data and transform the data into meaningful insights. These systems enable a large amount of test results and data and compliance with stringent standards. Much biotechnology and biomedical research must meet the standards of federal regulatory requirements such as the US 21 Electronic Code of Federal Regulations (eCFR).
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC])@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1354
The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.
The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.
Key companies profiled in the report include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabWare, Inc., Siemens AG, LabVantage Solutions Inc., CrelioHealth Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Agilent Technologies Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Benchling, Biodata Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Illumina, Inc., and Orchard Software Corporation, among others.
Market Segmentation by Types:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Software
Services
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Rivets On-premises
Cloud
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Healthcare
Mining and Metals
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Forensics
Process and Chemicals
Others
Order this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1354
Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Laboratory Data Management Systems (LIMS) market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Some Key Highlights in the Report:
Based on component, the services segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, mainly owing surging need for services such as software upgradation, training for advanced software operations, and long-term maintenance of software.
Among industry verticals, the life sciences industry segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period at a robust CAGR 9.3%. Key factors driving revenue growth of this segment are rising number of bio-banks/bio-repositories, increased government investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for research & development activities, and increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies worldwide.
North America is the leading regional market in the global laboratory data management systems (LIMS) market, with the fastest revenue CAGR of 9.2%. Increasing public and private investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research activities, rising need to improve operational efficiency of laboratories, and emergence of advanced LIMS software with additional features have boosted the North America market growth.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1354
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn